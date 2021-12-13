Efecte Plc - Managers' Transactions - Mäkelä
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Agamin Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Mäkelä Kari
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Efecte Oyj
LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20211210151437_4
Transaction date: 2021-12-09
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000282868
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 400 Unit price: 14.05 EUR
(2): Volume: 165 Unit price: 14.05 EUR
(3): Volume: 25 Unit price: 14 EUR
(4): Volume: 104 Unit price: 14 EUR
(5): Volume: 150 Unit price: 14 EUR
(6): Volume: 29 Unit price: 14 EUR
(7): Volume: 19 Unit price: 14 EUR
(8): Volume: 50 Unit price: 14 EUR
(9): Volume: 150 Unit price: 14 EUR
(10): Volume: 28 Unit price: 14 EUR
(11): Volume: 150 Unit price: 14 EUR
(12): Volume: 27 Unit price: 14 EUR
(13): Volume: 23 Unit price: 14 EUR
(14): Volume: 150 Unit price: 14 EUR
(15): Volume: 150 Unit price: 14 EUR
(16): Volume: 21 Unit price: 14 EUR
(17): Volume: 1,839 Unit price: 14 EUR
(18): Volume: 150 Unit price: 14 EUR
(19): Volume: 150 Unit price: 14 EUR
(20): Volume: 26 Unit price: 14 EUR
(21): Volume: 1,517 Unit price: 14 EUR
(22): Volume: 149 Unit price: 14 EUR
(23): Volume: 158 Unit price: 14 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(23): Volume: 5,630 Volume weighted average price: 14.00502 EUR
Efecte Plc
Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.