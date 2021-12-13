GPUaaS Market revenue to hit $15 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The GPUaaS market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 15 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . The growing adoption of IIoT across various sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods & others, is proliferating the industry growth.

The increasing demand for cloud-based applications such as graphic designing, image processing, and 3D visualization, among others, is driving the GPUaaS market growth. Various GPU provider companies provide a pay-per-subscription pricing model to run graphic applications through web browsers. The key players offer services with the help of SaaS, PaaS & IaaS models for designing and developing advanced & innovative products. Moreover, supportive government initiatives for smart city development and accelerating digitalization across nations are providing significant growth opportunities to the market.

The managed services segment is expected to witness a market share of over 45% in 2027 due to the growing adoption of cloud computing and AI technology across various enterprises. Various enterprises are adopting cloud-based managed services for remote monitoring, management of computing infrastructure, and others. Organizations are highly dependent upon managed services for the effective maintenance of their business infrastructure. There are several benefits of cloud-based managed services such as seamless management, improve security, scalable & reliable, and others.

The PaaS model segment is projected to grow exponentially through 2027 due to the growing adoption of PaaS solutions by SMEs and large enterprises due to its advanced features. Currently, business enterprises are increasingly focusing on reducing capital expenditure and improving the operational efficiency of their business, which can easily be achieved by the adoption of the PaaS model. The PaaS model includes several key features such as pay-per-use, offer high efficiency, scalability, and others.

The private delivery model segment is expected to register gains at a 40% CAGR between 2021 to 2027 due to the growing adoption of the PaaS model and increasing focus to streamline application management. Various business enterprises are widely adopting private delivery models to reduce business and technical risks, thus efficiently running their business operations and minimizing infrastructure complexities. There are several benefits of a private delivery model such as faster time to market, increase agility, reduce cost, and others.

The design & manufacturing application is expected to hold a consistent GPUaaS market share during the forecast period due to growing development of advanced & integrated products. Manufacturing firms are increasingly using high-performance GPUaaS solutions to develop and design advanced & integrated 3D models to attract customers. Moreover, changing consumer preferences toward animated and HD movies are creating ample market growth opportunities.

Europe is expected to witness a substantial rise in market revenues over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of cloud computing technology across the gaming sector. The major players of GPUaaS are expanding their product offerings in the region, thus fueling market growth. For instance, in September 2021, ZYBRE expanded its regional presence in the UK with the launch of SOGEA and Openreach. The company is also launching a cloud gaming platform, which will be free to subscribers on their broadband services.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on developing advanced cloud-based gaming platforms. For instance, in September 2020, Microsoft launched Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a cloud-based gaming platform. It offers a lot of options to over 100 million Xbox pass members. It is a next-generation gaming platform that is specifically based on cloud computing technology and can be accessed through multiple end-point devices.

Some major findings of the GPUaaS market report include:

The growing demand for crypto mining and cloud gaming has reshaped the market positively.





Increasing investments in AI and deep learning applications are anticipated to support the market growth.





The Europe GPUaaS market is propelled by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies for product design and development.





Major players operating in the industry are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Autodesk Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cogeco Communications Inc., Dassault Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nimbix Inc., and Nvidia Corporation.





Companies operating in the market are focusing on developing customized products for crypto miners.





