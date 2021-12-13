Meme Lordz ($Lordz) Announce the integration of Chainlink Verifiable Randomness Function (VRF) into Their Game Smart Contracts and NFT Minting System on Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meme Lordz ($Lordz) announces the integration of Chainlink Verifiable Randomness Function (VRF) into their game's smart contracts, and in-game NFT minting system on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). With Chainlink VRF's random number generator (RNG), users can now mint provably rare Meme Lordz Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Along with the Chainlink integration, they have also unveiled their full minting and rarity system, which adds a new dimension to gameplay.



The game design studio decided to integrate Chainlink because they offer world-class, open-source decentralized oracle technology that enables developers to build more advanced applications including Chainlink VRF for cryptographically secure randomness. Now players can be certain their randomly generated NFT's are truly fair.

Commenting on the integration, Ryan Smith, the CEO and Founder of Meme Lordz stated, "The Meme Lordz game incorporates random numbers in many places, so we wanted to provide users with a solution that fosters trust and showcases the powerful decentralised nature of blockchain technology. When I learned about Chainlink VRF, I was blown away by its abilities and the potential applications we could build using its tamper-proof RNG. There couldn't be a better technology to implement the randomness solutions we were looking for!"

Meme Lordz 'Silva Palace' game expansion

With the NFT functionality release, the team have released a game expansion including 20+ hours of gameplay, new map areas and a MetaMask server save game system.

With the beta release being played online across the world, the team behind Meme Lordz have completed their 2021 road map. After their ICO in June 2021, the team set an ambitious goal of rapidly developing a blockchain game, with minting functionality, by the end of the year.

A core community of die-hard players is proving that the team have delivered a rich gameplay experience rivalling the depth and playability of the original RPG gaming classics.

About Meme Lordz

Meme Lordz is a play-to-earn, NFT blockchain game , powered by the Binance Smart Chain. The Meme Lordz Beta release takes players on a 60+ hour nostalgic, pokemon-esque journey through Planet Memnon. Players will experience a rich storyline, dynamic combat system, expansive item system & a cutting-edge NFT minting system in-game, which allows players to immortalize their captured Meme Lordz as collectible NFT's.

Play the Meme Lordz Beta & mint some NFT's.

https://beta.memelordz.io

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications. Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and other major industries, and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or read the documentation at docs.chain.link. To discuss an integration, reach out to an expert.

