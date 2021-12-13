COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 66/2021 – 13 DECEMBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|257,218
|787.52
|202,564,950.89
|6 December 2021
|3,500
|688.71
|2,410,471.35
|7 December 2021
|3,500
|707.25
|2,475,389.70
|8 December 2021
|3,500
|712.20
|2,492,706.65
|9 December 2021
|3,500
|702.49
|2,458,707.30
|10 December 2021
|3,500
|690.53
|2,416,864.10
|Accumulated under the program
|274,718
|781.96
|214,819,089.99
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 832,017 shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
