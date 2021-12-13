Share buy-back Program

| Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

Faxe, DENMARK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 66/2021 – 13 DECEMBER 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement257,218787.52202,564,950.89
6 December 20213,500688.712,410,471.35
7 December 20213,500707.252,475,389.70
8 December 20213,500712.202,492,706.65
9 December 20213,500702.492,458,707.30
10 December 20213,500690.532,416,864.10
Accumulated under the program274,718781.96214,819,089.99

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 832,017 shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


Attachments


Attachments

Fond-RU-66-2021-uk Encl. Company Announcement-13122021-PUBLIC_sbb_ROYAL_UNIBREW