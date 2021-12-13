COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 66/2021 – 13 DECEMBER 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 257,218 787.52 202,564,950.89 6 December 2021 3,500 688.71 2,410,471.35 7 December 2021 3,500 707.25 2,475,389.70 8 December 2021 3,500 712.20 2,492,706.65 9 December 2021 3,500 702.49 2,458,707.30 10 December 2021 3,500 690.53 2,416,864.10 Accumulated under the program 274,718 781.96 214,819,089.99

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 832,017 shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08

www.royalunibrew.com





