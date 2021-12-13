Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market Size to Hit $16.93 Billion, With Double Digit of CAGR 14.0% by 2030

Portland, OR, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation Market was pegged at $4.55 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $16.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in prevalence of aortic stenosis, increase in demand for several TAVI procedures, and development in technologies drive the growth of the global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market. However, strict government regulations for approval of TAVI hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in the geriatric population that are more susceptible to aortic stenosis is expected to create new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the delivery of TAVI services to patients. Moreover, the pandemic created challenges in the supply chain.

However, as global situation is getting better, the market is expected to get back on track.

The report segments the global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market on the basis of type and region.

Based on type, the transfemoral segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for around 90% of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes an analysis of segments such as subclavian and others.

The global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

The global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Blue Sail Medical Co. Ltd., Bracco, Edward Lifesciences, JC Medical Inc., JenaValve Techologies Inc., Medtronic Plc., Meril Lifesciences, and Venus Medtech.

