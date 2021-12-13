Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 49

| Source: Sydbank A/S Sydbank A/S

Aabenraa, DENMARK

                













Company Announcement No 33/2021

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk



13 December 2021 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 49

On 1 October 2021 Sydbank announced that the share buyback programme of DKK 250m, which was terminated on 17 March 2020, would be resumed. The share buyback commenced on 4 October 2021 and will be completed by 30 December 2021.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number
of shares		VWAP

Gross value
(DKK)
Accumulated, most recent announcement1,078,000 205,902,330.00
06 December 2021
07 December 2021
08 December 2021
09 December 2021
10 December 2021		20,000
20,000
25,000
20,000
20,000		216.12
218.14
214.97
211.82
210.81		4,322,400.00
4,362,800.00
5,374,250.00
4,236,400.00
4,216,200.00
Total over week 49105,000 22,512,050.00
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme of DKK 250m

1,183,000		 

228,414,380.00

                
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,186,712 own shares, equal to 1.98% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Bjarne Larsen
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment


Attachments

FM 33 UK incl. enc