Global Actinic Keratosis Market Epidemiology Research Report 2021 with Focus on United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, and Japan

This 'Actinic Keratosis (AK)-Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030' report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Actinic Keratosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Actinic Keratosis (AK) Epidemiology
The epidemiology division's Actinic Keratosis (AK) symptoms provide insights about the historical and current patient pool and the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Actinic Keratosis (AK) epidemiology segmented as the Total Prevalent Cases of Actinic Keratosis (AK), Sub-type Specific Prevalent cases of Actinic Keratosis, Gender Specific Prevalence of Actinic Keratosis. The report includes the prevalent Actinic Keratosis scenario in 7MM, covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.
Country Wise- Actinic Keratosis (AK) Epidemiology
The total 7MM prevalent cases of Actinic Keratosis (AK) were 18,524 in 2020.
Actinic Keratosis (AK) Drug Chapters
The drug chapter segment of the Actinic Keratosis (AK) report encloses the detailed analysis of Actinic Keratosis marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the Actinic Keratosis clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.
Actinic Keratosis (AK) Emerging Drugs
VDA-1102: Vidac Pharma
In May 2018, Vidac Pharma initiated a Phase II, non-randomized, Phase IIb open-label study to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of topical VDA-1102 ointment in subjects with Actinic Keratosis.
A Phase IIa005Av B was successfully completed in 2019 (NCT 03538951) demonstrating a 40% complete clearance and 80% lesions reduction in 50% of the population with a good skin permeability to the present formulation. A Phase II C with a slightly enhanced skin permeability is programmed as soon the Covid Pandemic allows.
Actinic Keratosis (AK) Market Outlook
The Actinic Keratosis market outlook of the report helps build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Actinic Keratosis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology.
This segment gives a thorough detail of Actinic Keratosis market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on an annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.
According to the publisher, Actinic Keratosis (AK) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2018-2030.
This section includes a glimpse of the Actinic Keratosis market in 7MM. The market size of Actinic Keratosis in the seven major markets was found to be USD 1,356.1 million in 2020.
Actinic Keratosis (AK) Drugs Uptake
This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2018-2030. The analysis covers Actinic Keratosis (AK) market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and drug sales.
This helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size, which will again be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake in making financial and regulatory decisions.
Actinic Keratosis (AK) Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II and Phase III stage. It also analyses Actinic Keratosis (AK) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.
Major players VDA-1102 (Vidac Pharma), DFD-07 (Promius Pharma), SR-T100 (G&E Herbal Biotechnology), GDC695 (Gage Development Company), and others are being assessed as potential therapies to be available in the market in the coming future.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing, and patent details for Actinic Keratosis emerging therapies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Insights
2 Report Introduction
3 Actinic Keratosis Market Overview at a Glance
3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution Actinic Keratosis in 2018
3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Actinic Keratosis in 2030
4 Executive Summary of Actinic Keratosis
5 Organizations contributing towards Actinic Keratosis
6 Disease Background and Overview
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Signs and Symptoms
6.3 Classification Systems
6.4 Clinical variants of Actinic Keratosis
6.5 Pathogenesis
6.6 Pathophysiology
6.7 Genetic Basis of Actinic Keratosis
6.8 Causes and Risk factors for Actinic Keratosis
6.9 Diagnosis
7 Treatment and Management
7.1 Treatment goals
7.2 Lesion-Directed Therapies: First line treatment
7.3 Field-Directed Therapies: Topical therapies
7.4 Photodynamic therapy
7.5 British Association of Dermatologists Guidelines
7.6 American Academy of Dermatology
7.6.1 Guideline highlights
7.7 Evidence and consensus based (S3) Guidelines
7.8 Japanese Dermatological Association
8 Epidemiology and Patient Population
8.1 Key Findings
8.2 Total Prevalent Patient Population of Actinic Keratosis
8.3 Assumption and Rationale
8.4 The United States
8.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Actinic Keratosis in the United States
8.4.2 Prevalence of Actinic Keratosis based on Gender in the United States
8.4.3 Prevalence of Actinic Keratosis based on Age in the United States
8.5 EU5
8.5.1 Germany
8.5.2 France
8.5.3 Italy
8.5.4 Spain
8.5.5 United Kingdom
8.6 Japan
9 Patient Journey
10 Case Report
11 Marketed Therapies
11.1 Klisyri (Tirbanibulin): Athenex/ Almirall
11.1.1 Drug Description
11.1.2 Regulatory Milestones
11.1.3 Other Development Activities
11.1.4 Clinical Development
11.1.5 Clinical Trials Information
11.1.6 Safety and efficacy
11.1.7 Product Profile
11.2 Imiquimod
12 Emerging Drugs
12.1 VDA-1102: Vidac Pharma
12.1.1 Drug Description
12.1.2 Other Developmental Activities
12.1.3 Clinical Development
12.1.4 Clinical Trials Information
12.1.5 Safety and efficacy
12.1.6 Product Profile
12.2 DFD-07: Promius Pharma
13 Other Therapies: Generics
13.1 Picato
13.1.1 Drug Description
13.1.2 Mechanism of action
13.2 5-Aminolaevulinic Acid
13.2.1 Drug Description
13.2.2 Mechanism of Action
13.3 Tretinoin
13.4 Jessner's Solution
14 Actinic Keratosis: 7 Major Market Analysis
14.1 Key Findings
14.2 Market Size of Actinic Keratosis in 7 MM
14.3 Market Size of Actinic Keratosis by Therapies
15 Market Outlook
15.1 United States Market Size
15.1.1 Total Market Size of Actinic Keratosis in the United States
15.1.2 Market Size of Actinic Keratosis by Therapies in the United States
15.1 EU-5 Market Size
15.1.1 Germany
15.1.2 France
15.1.3 Italy
15.1.4 Spain
15.1.5 United Kingdom
15.2 Japan
16 KOL Views
17 Unmet Needs
18 Market Drivers
19 Market Barriers
20 SWOT Analysis
21 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Athenex
- Almirall
- Vidac Pharma
- Promius Pharma
