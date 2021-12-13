Global Actinic Keratosis Market Epidemiology Research Report 2021 with Focus on United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Actinic Keratosis Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Actinic Keratosis (AK)-Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030' report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Actinic Keratosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Actinic Keratosis (AK) Epidemiology

The epidemiology division's Actinic Keratosis (AK) symptoms provide insights about the historical and current patient pool and the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Actinic Keratosis (AK) epidemiology segmented as the Total Prevalent Cases of Actinic Keratosis (AK), Sub-type Specific Prevalent cases of Actinic Keratosis, Gender Specific Prevalence of Actinic Keratosis. The report includes the prevalent Actinic Keratosis scenario in 7MM, covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Country Wise- Actinic Keratosis (AK) Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Actinic Keratosis (AK) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The total 7MM prevalent cases of Actinic Keratosis (AK) were 18,524 in 2020.



Actinic Keratosis (AK) Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the Actinic Keratosis (AK) report encloses the detailed analysis of Actinic Keratosis marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the Actinic Keratosis clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Actinic Keratosis (AK) Emerging Drugs

VDA-1102: Vidac Pharma

In May 2018, Vidac Pharma initiated a Phase II, non-randomized, Phase IIb open-label study to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of topical VDA-1102 ointment in subjects with Actinic Keratosis.



A Phase IIa005Av B was successfully completed in 2019 (NCT 03538951) demonstrating a 40% complete clearance and 80% lesions reduction in 50% of the population with a good skin permeability to the present formulation. A Phase II C with a slightly enhanced skin permeability is programmed as soon the Covid Pandemic allows.



Actinic Keratosis (AK) Market Outlook

The Actinic Keratosis market outlook of the report helps build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Actinic Keratosis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Actinic Keratosis market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on an annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the publisher, Actinic Keratosis (AK) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2018-2030.



Key Findings

This section includes a glimpse of the Actinic Keratosis market in 7MM. The market size of Actinic Keratosis in the seven major markets was found to be USD 1,356.1 million in 2020.



Actinic Keratosis (AK) Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2018-2030. The analysis covers Actinic Keratosis (AK) market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and drug sales.



This helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size, which will again be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Actinic Keratosis (AK) Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II and Phase III stage. It also analyses Actinic Keratosis (AK) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Major players VDA-1102 (Vidac Pharma), DFD-07 (Promius Pharma), SR-T100 (G&E Herbal Biotechnology), GDC695 (Gage Development Company), and others are being assessed as potential therapies to be available in the market in the coming future.



Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing, and patent details for Actinic Keratosis emerging therapies.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Report Introduction



3 Actinic Keratosis Market Overview at a Glance

3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution Actinic Keratosis in 2018

3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Actinic Keratosis in 2030



4 Executive Summary of Actinic Keratosis



5 Organizations contributing towards Actinic Keratosis



6 Disease Background and Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Signs and Symptoms

6.3 Classification Systems

6.4 Clinical variants of Actinic Keratosis

6.5 Pathogenesis

6.6 Pathophysiology

6.7 Genetic Basis of Actinic Keratosis

6.8 Causes and Risk factors for Actinic Keratosis

6.9 Diagnosis



7 Treatment and Management

7.1 Treatment goals

7.2 Lesion-Directed Therapies: First line treatment

7.3 Field-Directed Therapies: Topical therapies

7.4 Photodynamic therapy

7.5 British Association of Dermatologists Guidelines

7.6 American Academy of Dermatology

7.6.1 Guideline highlights

7.7 Evidence and consensus based (S3) Guidelines

7.8 Japanese Dermatological Association



8 Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.1 Key Findings

8.2 Total Prevalent Patient Population of Actinic Keratosis

8.3 Assumption and Rationale

8.4 The United States

8.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Actinic Keratosis in the United States

8.4.2 Prevalence of Actinic Keratosis based on Gender in the United States

8.4.3 Prevalence of Actinic Keratosis based on Age in the United States

8.5 EU5

8.5.1 Germany

8.5.2 France

8.5.3 Italy

8.5.4 Spain

8.5.5 United Kingdom

8.6 Japan



9 Patient Journey



10 Case Report



11 Marketed Therapies

11.1 Klisyri (Tirbanibulin): Athenex/ Almirall

11.1.1 Drug Description

11.1.2 Regulatory Milestones

11.1.3 Other Development Activities

11.1.4 Clinical Development

11.1.5 Clinical Trials Information

11.1.6 Safety and efficacy

11.1.7 Product Profile

11.2 Imiquimod



12 Emerging Drugs

12.1 VDA-1102: Vidac Pharma

12.1.1 Drug Description

12.1.2 Other Developmental Activities

12.1.3 Clinical Development

12.1.4 Clinical Trials Information

12.1.5 Safety and efficacy

12.1.6 Product Profile

12.2 DFD-07: Promius Pharma



13 Other Therapies: Generics

13.1 Picato

13.1.1 Drug Description

13.1.2 Mechanism of action

13.2 5-Aminolaevulinic Acid

13.2.1 Drug Description

13.2.2 Mechanism of Action

13.3 Tretinoin

13.4 Jessner's Solution



14 Actinic Keratosis: 7 Major Market Analysis

14.1 Key Findings

14.2 Market Size of Actinic Keratosis in 7 MM

14.3 Market Size of Actinic Keratosis by Therapies



15 Market Outlook

15.1 United States Market Size

15.1.1 Total Market Size of Actinic Keratosis in the United States

15.1.2 Market Size of Actinic Keratosis by Therapies in the United States

15.1 EU-5 Market Size

15.1.1 Germany

15.1.2 France

15.1.3 Italy

15.1.4 Spain

15.1.5 United Kingdom

15.2 Japan



16 KOL Views



17 Unmet Needs



18 Market Drivers



19 Market Barriers



20 SWOT Analysis



21 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Athenex

Almirall

Vidac Pharma

Promius Pharma

