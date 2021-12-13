FundApps Celebrates Winning a Regulation Asia Award for Excellence Two Years Running

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market-leading RegTech provider FundApps announced today that its automated Compliance-as-a-Service Shareholding Disclosure solution has been named The Best Solution - Shareholding Disclosure in the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021.

The virtual awards ceremony of these prestigious awards took place on Thursday, 9 December, to recognise companies who ensure the highest compliance standards are upheld despite an ever-changing and increasingly complex regulatory landscape. FundApps celebrates being selected for the second year in a row for the Shareholding Disclosure category.

Jessica Tjung, who heads up Business Development for FundApps in the Asia Pacific, commented, "We are honoured to be recognised again for our contribution to help financial institutions comply with the challenges they face due to constantly changing regulations."

She added, "With compliance becoming a key focus area for APAC-based clients, it has prompted financial institutions to seek out solutions to help them mitigate the risks associated with their regulatory compliance monitoring and reporting."

FundApps' Shareholding Disclosure service enables financial institutions around the world to automate their shareholding disclosure in over 100 jurisdictions where specific disclosures are required. For example, when accumulating a substantial shareholding in an issuer or when engaging in short selling or owning an issuer subject to a takeover bid. Financial institutions face significant compliance challenges as there is no global standardisation of these rules enforced by the regulatory authorities.

---

About FundApps:

Since 2010, FundApps has been committed to making compliance simple. With a vast rule library and a dedicated in-house legal and regulatory team, FundApps enables compliance teams to respond more efficiently to regulatory change, increase certainty and reduce complexity in the compliance process.

With offices in London, New York and Singapore, the company monitors over US$14 trillion in client assets with 1000+ users from compliance teams at asset managers, hedge funds, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and banks around the world. To learn more, visit www.fundapps.co

Press Contact:

Name: Arianne Rosmolen, Marketing Manager at FundApps

Email: arianne@fundapps.co

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.