DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 111 - 13 DECEMBER 2021
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
525,500
155.13
81,523,035
|06/12/2021
|28,000
|148.55
|4,159,400
|07/12/2021
|28,000
|155.33
|4,349,240
|08/12/2021
|28,000
|157.13
|4,399,640
|09/12/2021
|24,000
|154.73
|3,713,520
|10/12/2021
|25,000
|154.78
|3,869,500
|Accumulated
|658,500
|154.92
|102,014,335
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 658,500 at a total amount of DKK 102,014,335.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,180,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.56%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,019,061.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
