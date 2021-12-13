DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 111 - 13 DECEMBER 2021

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



525,500



155.13



81,523,035 06/12/2021 28,000 148.55 4,159,400 07/12/2021 28,000 155.33 4,349,240 08/12/2021 28,000 157.13 4,399,640 09/12/2021 24,000 154.73 3,713,520 10/12/2021 25,000 154.78 3,869,500 Accumulated 658,500 154.92 102,014,335

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 658,500 at a total amount of DKK 102,014,335.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,180,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.56%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,019,061.

