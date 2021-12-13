United States and Canada Cervical Cancer Screening Industry Forecast to Reach US$ 8.2 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States and Canada Cervical Cancer Screening Market, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In North America, cervical cancer screening is a public health success; it is the fourth most frequent cancer prevailing in women over 30 years. It affects the lower part of the uterus (womb). Cervical cancer is a malignancy of cervical cells and is mostly caused by the Human papillomavirus (HPV) virus. In 2020, as per the American Cancer Society, around 13,800 new cases of invasive cervical cancer were being diagnosed, and about 4,290 women died from cervical cancer in the United States.



Notwithstanding, increasing awareness among the general population regarding the prevention, care, and treatment of cervical cancer, rise in certain behaviors, such as smoking, certain genetic factors, and weak immune system are all linked to the growth of the United States and Canada cervical cancer screening market.

The rising number of cervical cancer cases has fueled the demand for screening programs. According to this report, the United States and Canada Cervical Cancer Screening Market will reach US$ 8.2 Billion by 2027.



COVID-19 Impacts on the United States and Canada Cervical Cancer Screening Industry

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had led to the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across the United States and Canada, resulting in disruptions of Cervical Cancer Screening. Cervical cancer screening declined to meagre numbers in US and Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most non-urgent cervical cancer appointments were cancelled in the wake of COVID-19.



United States and Canada Cervical Cancer Screening Market Size was US$ 8 Billion in 2021

The growing number of cervical cancer cases have resulted in an increased demand for HPV testing and PAP tests in the United States and Canada. The United States and Canada Cervical Cancer Screening Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 0.41% from 2021 to 2027.



This report provides a detailed analysis of United States and Canada Cervical Cancer Screening Industry.

Report Scope:



United States - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis has been covered from 3 viewpoints

1. Population - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)

2. Pap smear Test Population

3. HPV DNA Test Population



United States Cervical Cancer Mortality

Market - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) has been covered from 2 viewpoints

1. Pap Smear Test Market

2. HPV DNA Test Market



Canada - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis has been covered from 3 viewpoints

1. Population - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)

2. Pap Smear Test Population

3. HPV DNA Test Population



Canada Cervical Cancer Mortality

Market - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) has been covered from 2 viewpoints

1. Pap Smear Test Market

2. HPV DNA Test Market









For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkgsu4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.