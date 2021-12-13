Global Brain Cancer Surgery and Radiation Therapy Market Research 2021

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgery and Radiation Therapy in Brain Cancer - Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Surgery and Radiotherapy in Brain Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Surgery and Radiotherapy in Brain Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology division's Surgery and Radiotherapy in Brain Cancer symptoms provide insights about the historical and current patient pool and the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Country Wise- Surgery and Radiotherapy in Brain Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Surgery and Radiotherapy in Brain Cancer epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The total 7MM prevalent cases of Surgery and Radiotherapy in Brain Cancer were 60,103 in 2020.

Surgery and Radiotherapy in Brain Cancer Product Profiles

Cyberknife S7: Accuray Incorporated



It is an innovative device combining speed, advanced precision, and real-time artificial intelligence-driven motion tracking and synchronization treatment delivery for all SRS and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments in as little as 15 min. The CyberKnife S7 System is the next-generation CyberKnife platform, a robotic, noninvasive radiation therapy device capable of treating cancerous and benign tumors throughout the body, as well as neurologic disorders.



Surgery and Radiotherapy in Brain Cancer Market Outlook

The Surgery and Radiotherapy in Brain Cancer market outlook of the report helps build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Surgery and Radiotherapy in Brain Cancer market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Surgery and Radiotherapy in Brain Cancer market trend of marketed medical device by evaluating their impact based on the cost of devices, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other medical device competitors, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



Surgery and Radiotherapy in Brain Cancer Industry Trends

There have been various developments and collaborations in the field of Surgery and Radiation Therapy in Brain Cancer. On July 22, 2021, Accuray Incorporated announced that the medical care team at Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital (HKSH) in Hong Kong treated the first cancer patient in Asia using the Radixact System, the next-generation TomoTherapy platform, with ClearRTT helical fan-beam kVCT imaging.

Also, on July 30, 2021, IBA has highlighted its commitment to shaping the future of proton therapy by initiating a global DynamicARC Consortium (DAC), in collaboration with leading clinical centers. The objective of the consortium is to prepare for the clinical rollout of the DynamicARC treatment modality within the proton therapy community using the Proteus platform.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Report Introduction



3 Executive Summary of Surgery and Radiation Therapy in Brain Cancer



4 Disease Background and Overview

4.1 Introduction to Brain Cancer

4.2 Types of Brain Tumor

4.2.1 Primary Brain Tumors

4.2.2 Secondary Brain Tumors

4.3 Symptoms

4.4 Risk Factors

4.5 Prevention

4.6 Brain Tumor Grading

4.7 Clinical Presentation

4.8 Diagnosis

4.9 Diagnostic Algorithm for Gliomas

4.10 Treatment

4.11 Treatment Algorithm

4.12 Medical Devices Used in the Treatment of Brain Cancer

4.13 Therapeutics used in the Treatment of Brain Cancer



5 Regulatory Scenario

5.1 United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan



6 Reimbursement Scenario

6.1 United States

6.2 Europe

6.3 Japan



7 Radiation Therapy Devices: Competitive Assessment

7.1 Key Cross Competition of Marketed Radiotherapy Devices based on Approval

7.2 Key Cross Competition of Marketed Radiotherapy Devices based on Type of Therapy

7.3 Key Cross Competition of Marketed Radiotherapy Devices based on Product Type



8 Surgical Devices: Competitive Assessment

8.1 Key Cross Competition of Marketed Surgical Devices based on Approval

8.2 Key Cross Competition of Marketed Surgical Devices based on Product Type



9 Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Company and Product Profiles of Key Radiation Therapy Companies

9.1.1 Accuray

9.1.2 IBA

9.1.3 Eckert & Ziegler AG

9.1.4 Hitachi

9.1.5 Varian Medical Systems

9.1.6 GT Medical Technologies

9.1.7 Elekta AB

9.1.8 Xoft

9.1.9 IntraOp

9.1.10 Isoray

9.1.11 Mevion

9.1.12 ViewRay

9.1.13 ZEISS

9.1.14 Sensus Healthcare

9.1.15 Theragenics

9.1.16 Optivus Proton Therapy

9.1.17 S.I.T. Sordina IORT Technologies S.p.A.

9.2 Company and Product Profiles of Key Surgery Products Companies

9.2.1 Integra LifeSciences Corporation

9.2.2 Misonix Inc

9.2.3 Soring GmbH

9.2.4 Stryker Corporation

9.2.5 Olympus Corporation

9.2.6 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

9.2.7 B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.2.8 adeor medical AG

9.2.9 Machida Endoscopes

9.2.10 Clarus Medical

9.2.11 Medtronic plc

9.2.12 Penumbra Inc.



10 Assumptions and Rationale: Epidemiology

10.1 United States

10.2 EU5 Countries

10.3 Japan



11 7MM: Epidemiology

11.1.1 Incident Population of Primary Brain Tumor

11.1.2 Grade-Specific Patient Population of Brain Tumor

11.1.3 Type-specific Patient Population of Brain Tumor

11.1.4 Gender-specific Patient Population of Brain Tumor

11.1.5 Age-specific Patient Population of Brain Tumor

11.1.6 Treatment-specific Patient Population of Brain Tumor

11.1.7 Craniotomy Procedures for Primary Brain Tumor



12 Country-wise Epidemiology of Brain Tumor



13 Craniotomy Procedure Numbers

13.1 Craniotomy Procedures for Primary Brain Tumor in United States

13.2 Craniotomy Procedures for Primary Brain Tumor outside the United States



14 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Market



15 Assumptions and Rationale: Market Analysis



16 Surgery and Radiation Therapy in Brain Cancer: Market Analysis

16.1 Total Market Size of Surgery and Radiation Therapy in Brain Cancer in the 7MM

16.2 Market Share by Treatment Technology in 7MM



17 Supporting Associations



18 KOL views



19 Unmet Needs



20 Market Drivers



21 Market Barriers



22 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



23 Appendix

