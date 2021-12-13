Global Automotive Hypervisor Market 2021-2030: SASKEN, IBM, NXP Semiconductors Dominate

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Hypervisor Market by Vehicle Type, Type, Level of Automation and Vehicle Class: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive hypervisor market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to an increasing trend of advanced vehicles running across the globe.



The global automotive hypervisor market is segmented into vehicle type, type, level of automation, vehicle class, and region. Based on the vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

Based on type, the automotive hypervisor market has been segmented into Type 1 and Type 2. Based on the level of automation, the market has been segmented into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous.

Based on the vehicle class, the market has been segmented into mid-priced and luxury. By region, the global market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the automotive hypervisor market include BlackBerry, Green Hills, IBM, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronic Corporation, SASKEN, Siemens AG, Visteon and Wind River.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study presents an analytical depiction of the global automotive hypervisor market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Type

Type 1

Type 2

By Level of Automation

Semi-Autonomous

Fully Autonomous

By Vehicle Class

Mid-priced

Luxury

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

BlackBerry

Green Hills

IBM

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic Corporation

Renesas Electronic Corporation

Sasken

Siemens AG

Visteon

Wind River

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market definition and scope

Key findings

Top impacting factors

Top investment pockets

Top winning strategies

Porter's five forces analysis

Market share analysis, 2020 (%)

Market dynamics

Drivers

Growth of connected infrastructure

Adoption of ADAS features in vehicles

Intervention of innovative technologies for advanced user interface (UI)

Restraints

High manufacturing cost

Troubleshooting and maintenance of automotive software

Opportunities

Improved performance of autonomous vehicles

Data monetization in extended automotive ecosystem

COVID-19 impact analysis

Evolution of outbreaks

SARS

COVID-19

Micro-economic impact analysis

Consumer trend

Technology trend

Regulatory trend

Macro-economic impact analysis

GDP

Import/export analysis

Employment index

Impact on the automotive industry analysis

Competitive landscape

Competitive dashboard

Competitive heat map

Value chain analysis

AUTOMOTIVE HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

AUTOMOTIVE HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY TYPE

AUTOMOTIVE HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY LEVEL OF AUTOMATION

AUTOMOTIVE HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY VEHICLE CLASS

AUTOMOTIVE HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY REGION

COMPANY PROFILES

Company overview

Company snapshot

Operating business segments

Product portfolio

Business performance

Key strategic moves and developments

