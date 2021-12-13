United States Extended Warranty Market to 2028: Decline in Sale of PCs is the Major Restraint Hindering the Growth of the Market

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Extended Warranty Market By Coverage Type, Distribution Channel, End User, Device Type and Service Type: U.S. Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. extended warranty market is expected to exhibit robust growth during the forecast period.

The key factors impacting the growth of the market include increased awareness for extended warranty, rise in penetration of laptops, smartphones, and tablets. In addition, rise in need for advanced promotional strategies, and growth associated with e-commerce industry drives the growth of the U.S. extended warranty market.

Furthermore, decline in sale of PCs is the major restraint hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, innovative services offered by major extended warranty players, and rise in demand for extended warranty coverage in automobiles are expected to boost the market growth in the future.

However, each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the overall market growth during the forecast period.



The U.S. market is segmented into coverage type, distribution channel, end user, device type, service type and region. On the basis of coverage type, it is classified into standard protection plan, and accidental protection plan.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into manufacturers, retailers, and others. As per end user, it is segregated into business, and individuals. By device type, the market is bifurcated into automobiles, consumer electronics, home appliances, mobile devices & PCs, and others. On the basis of service type, the market is bifurcated into home warranty, auto warranty, enterprise equipment warranty and others.



The market players operating in the U.S. extended warranty market include ASSURANT INC., American International Group Inc., AmTrust Financial, Asurion. CARCHEX, CarShield LLC, Endurance Warranty Services LLC, Liberty Bell Auto Protect, Protect My Car, and SquareTrade Inc.



U.S. Extended Warranty Market Key Segments

By Coverage

Standard Protection Plan

Accidental Protection Plan

By Distribution Channel

Manufacturers

Retailers

Others

By End User

Business

Individuals

By Device Type

Automobiles

Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Mobile Devices & PCs

Others

By Service Type

Home Warranty

Auto Warranty

Enterprise Equipment Warranty

Others

Key Market Players

ASSURANT INC.

American International Group Inc.

AmTrust Financial

Asurion

CARCHEX

CarShield LLC

Endurance WarrantyServices LLC

Liberty Bell Auto Protect

Protect My Car

SQUARETRADE Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Key Forces Shaping U.S. Extended Warranty Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Adoption of Smartphones

Increase Demand for Extended Warranties

Restraints

Decline in Sale of Pcs

Opportunities

Surge in Demand for Innovative Products

Covid-19 Impact Analysis on U.S. Extended Warranty Market

Impact on Market Size

Consumer Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact

Economic Impact

Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact

Opportunity Window

U.S. Extended Warranty Market, by Type

U.S. Extended Warranty Market, by Distribution Channel

U.S. Extended Warranty Market, by End-user

U.S. Extended Warranty Market, by Device Type

U.S. Extended Warranty Market, by Service Type

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Positioning Analysis, 2020

Top Winning Strategies

Competitive Dashboard

Company Profile

Company Overview

Key Executive

Company Snapshot

Operating Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Business Performance

Key Strategic Moves and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/blhw99