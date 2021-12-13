Same-day Delivery Services Global Market 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Same-day Delivery Services Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global same-day delivery services market is expected to grow from $4.49 billion in 2020 to $5.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The market is expected to reach $11.43 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22.1%.



Technological advancements are gaining popularity in the same-day delivery services market. Major players operating in the same-day delivery services sector are focused on developing technological advancements in their services to cater to the growing demand for same-day delivery of goods and services.

For instance, in April 2021, Domino's, a global pizza delivery retailer company, and Nuro, a leading self-driving delivery company launched a fully autonomous pizza delivery on-road robotic vehicle called Nuro's R2 robot for pizza delivery in Houston. Also, in July 2021, Yandex Self-Driving Group announced a partnership with GrubHub for the robotic delivery of food on college campuses. The robots will use self-driving technologies such as autonomous navigation of pavements, crosswalks, and pedestrians to reach areas on campus that are not accessible for cars.



The development of the e-commerce industry is predicted to contribute to the growth of the same-day delivery services market. The e-commerce industry has transformed the process of buying and selling goods. It is rapidly expanding due to increased population density and urbanization, the use of smartphones and tablets, the availability of internet access, the adoption of digitalization and online payment modes, faster-purchasing options, lower costs, reduced travel costs & time, and, convenience. The demand for same-day delivery is increasing as same-day delivery is becoming a more prevalent shipping option for people shopping online.

The US Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce estimated $222.5 billion US retail e-commerce sales during the second quarter of 2021. There was an increase of 3.3% from the first quarter of 2021. Therefore, the development of the e-commerce industry drives the growth of the same-day delivery services market.



