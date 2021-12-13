Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Utilities 2.0 - How Digitization and Decentralization are Unlocking New Possibilities in Power" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The power sector is undergoing a tremendous tech-driven transformation in the way energy is generated, transmitted, and distributed. Thanks to emerging technologies such as blockchain, 3D printing, AI, big data, and the cloud, the sector is seeing modern technical implementations ranging from smart asset manufacturing to improved engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) procedures and digitally connected end-users. This is exacerbated by growing environmental concerns, which necessitate the use of sustainable energy sources.

This report highlights how the power sector is embracing such solutions to encourage innovation and accelerate change.



Innovations: presents real-world innovation use cases and examples related to the implementation of emerging technologies by companies as well as startups in the power sector. It casts light on how tech-enabled innovations are transforming every segment of the sector value chain.



Report Scope

Theme Exposure: Presents the top themes impacting the sector over the last three years compared to other sectors.

Innovation Map: key real-world innovation use cases of emerging technologies implemented by enterprises and startups in the sector.

Innovation Insights: innovation examples by each value chain segment of the sector to present key trends.

Vendor Map: represents a sample list of vendors in each use case highlighted in the report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Sector innovation insights: overview



2. What are the key sector strategic challenges faced?



3. Which technologies are helping the sector?



4. Theme exposure map: sector benchmarking



5. Innovation map by sector value chain: key use cases

5.1 Equipment Manufacture

5.2 Engineering, Procurement & Construction

5.3 Generation

5.4 Transmission & Distribution

5.5 End User



6. Vendor map by sector value chain: key use cases





