Global carbon fiber market size to grow significantly during 2021-2026

Pune, India, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global carbon fiber market size was worth USD 3216.54 million in 2020 and is anticipated to amass notable gains over the forecast period 2021-2026.

The study includes an in-depth assessment of the various segments and sub segments to determine the size and scope of this business sphere and identify the top revenue opportunities. Besides a detailed overview of the regional landscape, inclusive of revenue contribution, plausible windows, and expansion stimulants is incorporated. Lastly, the report expounds on the competitive arena, which primary focus on effective strategies undertaken by the listed players to strengthen their market position.

Increasing adoption in aerospace sector to enhance the performance and efficiency of aircrafts due to properties of material like high physical stretch, superior dimensional stability, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and minimal abrasion characteristics is majorly driving the industry growth.

Further, carbon fiber is widely used in several automotive components due to its electrical conductivity, lightweight, and high thermal stability, which in turn is adding momentum to the market progression.

In addition, rapid development in wind energy sector, surging adoption of clean energy technologies to reduce emissions, and escalating demand for lightweight materials are aiding global carbon fiber market expansion. Besides, growing vehicle production to meet strong consumer demand, in consort product applications across marine engineering, infrastructure, and electronics verticals are positively swaying the industry dynamics.

Elaborating on geographical landscape

Regionally speaking, Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the major benefactors to the market remuneration. Among these, Asia Pacific market is projected to showcase lucrative expansion trends during 2021-2026, owing to surging R&D investments in wind energy and automotive sectors. Alongside, rising production in the manufacturing sector to cater to the domestic requirements for superior quality products, and increasing exports from Japan and China are also adding to the APAC industry development.

Overview of competitive hierarchy

Key players defining the competitive arena of global carbon fiber market are Kureha Corporation, Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., Solvay S.A., Hyosung Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, SGL Carbon SE, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, and Toray Industries Inc.

These companies are adopting various effective strategies like mergers & acquisitions, innovative product launches, collaboration & partnerships, and research & development investments to amplify their regional footprint and strengthen their position in the overall market.

Global Carbon Fiber Market, By Raw Material (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Polyacrylonitrile

Pitch & Rayon

Global Carbon Fiber Market, By Fiber Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Virgin

Recycled

Global Carbon Fiber Market, By End User (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Aviation

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Wind Energy

Construction

Sports Equipment

Others

Global Carbon Fiber Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Americas

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Global Carbon Fiber Market, Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Kureha Corporation

Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Hyosung Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

SGL Carbon SE

Hexcel Corporation

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

