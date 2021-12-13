Global Kids Furniture (Beds, Cots & Cribs, Mattresses) Market Report 2021 Featuring, Babyletto, Wayfair, Blu Dot, First Cry, Casa Kids, Circu Magical Furniture, Crate and Barrel, KidKraft, Sorelle

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kids Furniture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Beds, Cots & Cribs, Mattresses), By Material (Wood, Polymer, Metal), By Application (Commercial, Household), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global kids furniture market size is expected to reach USD 121.41 billion by 2028, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2028

With the exponential growth of the residential sector in countries and increased demand for vertical apartments and luxury housing facilities, buyers are taking a keen interest in decorating their homes, kids' rooms, living rooms, and bathrooms with modern and space-saving furniture.

Moreover, the increase in the number of daycare and creche facilities in both schools and office compounds has resulted in an increased demand for kids' furniture in these facilities.



Moreover, consumers prefer to purchase kids' furniture through online portals and official websites in order to receive value-added services, such as cash on delivery, return policy, and after sales service. Discounted prices, festive season sales, and the availability of a wide range of products on e-commerce websites are expected to drive sales via online platforms.



Additionally, the majority of manufacturers are increasingly focusing on creating environmentally friendly kids' furniture. Several consumers prefer products that improve the outer appearance and match the architectural patterns and layout of living spaces and backyards of houses. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on providing innovative, luxurious, and aesthetic kids' furniture.



Furthermore, the growth of the market is supported by the governments as they are taking initiatives to bridge the gap between housing demand and supply.



Kids Furniture Market Report Highlights

The beds, cots, and cribs product segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020 owing to the high emphasis of parents on the uninterrupted sleep of their child, which usually is linked to the overall wellbeing of the kids

The wood material segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2020. This can be credited to the high consumer preference for wood due to various advantages associated with it

The household application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 65.0% in 2020. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing need to set up a comfortable classroom for the child at home to facilitate learning

The Middle East and Africa is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. The growing per capita income in developing countries across the region will augment the demand for kids furniture

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Raw Material Outlook

2.4. Application Outlook

2.5. Regional Outlook

2.6. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Global Kids Furniture Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/ Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6. Roadmap of Kids Furniture Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the Kids Furniture Market



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Global Kids Furniture Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Beds, Cots & Cribs

5.3. Table & Chair

5.4. Cabinets, Dressers & Chests

5.5. Mattresses



Chapter 6. Global Kids Furniture Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Wood

6.3. Polymer

6.4. Metal



Chapter 7. Global Kids Furniture Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.2. Commercial

7.3. Household



Chapter 8. Global Kids Furniture Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.2. Key company categories

9.3. Vendor landscape

9.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2020



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Williams Sonoma Inc.

Babyletto

Wayfair LLC

Blu Dot

First Cry

Casa Kids

Circu Magical Furniture

Crate and Barrel

KidKraft

Sorelle Furniture

