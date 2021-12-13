2021 Statistics: U.S. and Global Composite Materials Market Will Surpass $ 128.82 Billion at 7.52% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research (VMR)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Composite Materials Market size is expected to reach USD 128.82 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period which drives from 2021-2028. The growing demand from automotive & transportation industries, wind energy, and aerospace and defence are witnessing to drive the market over the forecast period of 2021-2028. COVID-19 pandemic has significantly crushed the supply chain. Owing to the COVID-19 the demand for composites materials have been surging however, lockdown in various countries have led to increase in supply and demand.



Thus, pulling the restrictions and bans, the demand from end-use industries such as construction aerospace, and automotive industries is rising along with suppliers and manufacturers which is likely to boost the market growth, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Composite Materials Market by Product (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Others), by End-use (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics Wind Energy, Construction & Infrastructure, Pipes & Tanks, Marine, Others), by Manufacturing Process (Layup Process, Filament Winding Process, Injection Molding Process, Pultrusion Process, Compression Molding Process, Resin Transfer Molding Process, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size stood at USD 72.12 billion in 2020.

Market Overview:

Upsurge in demand from automotive industries

Since past few years, the automotive industries are growing tremendously. Also, the obsessive behaviour of the industry to carbon fiber is increasing owing to the factors such as adoption of technology with less CO2 emissions, and lightweight. The changing trend towards car racing, bike racing and other sports, is anticipated to increase the demand from automotive sector which likely further to increase the demand for composite materials further propelling the growth of the market.

Introduction of the Advanced Carbon Composite

Composites materials are used in a wide array of applications including constriction, repairs, aerospace, transportation, industrial and others. Introduction of new technology and high percentage of potential buyers are unaware about the availability of products. This offers a lucrative opportunity for the manufacturers to advertise products and expand their distribution network to maximise the growth potential. Continuously, increasing demand from construction industry, development in the transportation and aerospace and defence have driven the growth of the market. Introduction of the advanced fibre composite has transformed the market across the globe.

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Composite Materials Market

Asia Pacific continues to hold the largest share of the market and anticipated to grow at fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). As a result of the presence of emerging economies in this region such as Japan, India, China and other countries, the demand for composite materials is surging; leading Asia Pacific to be the major consumer of composite materials. The end-use industries in Asia Pacific market include automotive and transportation industries, wind energy, construction industries and aerospace & defence among others. Advancements in regulatory policies, and government norms are some of the major factors market growth in the region.

However, the Lockdown owing to COVID-19 pandemic may act as restrain for growth of Composite Materials Market.

List of Prominent Players in the Composite Materials Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquaters 1. Owens Corning U.S. 2. Toray Industries, Inc. Japan 3. Teijin Limited Japan 4. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Japan 5. Hexcel Corporation U.S. 6. SGL Group Germany 7. Nippon Electrical Glass Co. Ltd. Japan 8. Huntsman International LLC. U.S. 9. Solvay Belgium

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In June 2021, Hexcel Corporation declared the successful maiden flight of a lightweight camera drone, developed using Hexcel HexPly carbon fiber prepregs.



Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 71.12 Billion Market Forecast for 2028 USD 128.82 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered By Fiber Type:



Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites

Natural Fiber Composites

Other Fiber Composites By Resin Type:



Thermoset Composites

Thermoplastic Composites By end-use industry:



Aerospace & defense

Wind Energy

Automotive & Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Marine

Pipe & Tank

Electrical & Electronics

Others By Manufacturing Process: Lay-up

Filament Winding

Injection Molding

Pultrusion

Compression Molding

RTM

Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

