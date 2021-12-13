New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plastic Strap: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190086/?utm_source=GNW





The plastic strap market is segmented based on end-use industry, material, and region. The report provides an overview of the global market for plastic straps and analyzes global market trends, with 2020 as the base year, and estimates for 2021 to 2026.



The report also explains the major drivers, restraints and regional dynamics of the plastic strap market and current industry trends. The report concludes with a focus on the vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major vendors in the market.



Although steel straps and ropes are the most widely used products in the packaging industry for the unitizing and palletizing purposes, the drawbacks associated with these products, such as their high price and high density (weight), have led to increased demand for other products. One such group of alternative products is plastic straps, which are widely used in the paper and baling industries due to their wide range of cost and break strength options.



Plastics straps, along with being lightweight, are easier to produce and handle than steel straps.This makes them widely available at a very low cost worldwide.



These straps can also be customized with printed textures and different strengths for specific applications.



As the range of applications for plastic straps has broadened, specific demands have been imposed on the materials used.Over the past few years, growth in the cotton, construction materials, and retail industries in the Asia-Pacific and South Africa regions has opened many opportunities for plastic strap applications.



In these regions, rising disposable incomes, coupled with growing global demand for textile, construction materials and lumber, has created a surge in demand for plastic straps.



Growing use of plastic straps in many industries has been fueled by these products’ ability to satisfy a wide array of customer needs, as well as the rapid commercialization of their customization.However, these straps face challenges due to environmental concerns and the increasing number of eco-friendlier alternatives in some industries.



In some end-use industries, companies are developing packaging methods that utilize less material, especially plastics. This study explores the impact of these factors on plastic straps in the coming years.

