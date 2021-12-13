EMEA Surgical Microscopes Market Report 2021-2028: Segment Outlook, Type, Application, End Use, Regional Outlook & Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMEA Surgical Microscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (On Casters, Wall Mounted), By Application (Ophthalmology, ENT Surgery), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The EMEA surgical microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 612.7 million by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028

Technological advancements have enabled companies to design integrated surgical systems to streamline the workflow of surgical practices in hospitals and outpatient surgical centers. For example, the digitalization of surgical microscopes has transformed their quality and effectiveness.

Key players in the region are conducting research activities to improve surgery efficiency. In November 2020, Leica Microsystems released Proveo 8 ophthalmic microscope, which was built around EnFocus intraoperative Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) system. This system is expected to enhance the preoperative assessment and intraoperative tissue reaction for complex retinal surgeries.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the temporary suspension of company operations leading to disruption of the supply chain and a loss of revenue reported by manufacturers. However, most of the companies have resumed their business operations and are expected to stabilize the market demand. The hospitals segment led the end-use segment in 2020.

However, the physician clinics and other settings end-use segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be credited to the high demand for advanced medical care in developed countries, such as Italy and France, and patient willingness to pay more for advanced surgical procedures for faster recovery & shorter hospital stays. In Europe, the U.K. is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the high number of surgeries.

EMEA Surgical Microscopes Market Report Highlights

The on-casters type segment led the market in 2020 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The contributing factors for the growth of this segment include advantages of on-caster systems, such as repositioning functionality and effective maneuvering that aid in reducing the duration of the surgery

The ENT surgery application segment is expected to exhibit the fastest ACGR during the forecast period

This growth is due to the rising number of reconstructive surgeries performed for creating normal appearance; improving body function; and correcting deformities as a result of trauma, aging, & injury or abnormalities caused by birth defects or medical conditions, such as cancer

The industry is witnessing strategies, such as product launches and M&A. For instance, in January 2021, Olympus Corp. acquired Quest Photonic Devices B.V. to boost its surgical endoscopy capabilities

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.2.1 Type

2.2.2 Application

2.2.3 End Use

2.2.4 Regional Outlook

2.3 Competition Outlook



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Product innovations

3.2.1.2 Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries

3.2.1.3 Increasing geriatric population

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 High cost of surgical microscopes

3.2.2.2 Shortage of skilled workers

3.3 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Porter's five Forces Analysis

3.3.2 Pestel Analysis

3.4 Qualitative Analysis: Impact of COVID-19 on EMEA Surgical Microscopes Market



Chapter 4 EMEA Surgical Microscopes Market: Type Analysis

4.1 Europe Surgical Microscopes Market

4.1.1 Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.1.2 Type Market: Segment Dashboard

4.2 MEA Surgical Microscopes Market

4.2.1 Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2.2 Type Market: Segment Dashboard

4.3 Market Size & Forecast and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the Type Segment

4.3.1 On Casters Microscopes

4.3.2 Wall Mounted Microscopes

4.3.3 Tabletop Microscopes

4.3.4 Ceiling Mounted Microscopes



Chapter 5 Surgical Microscopes Market: Application Analysis

5.1 Europe Surgical Microscopes Market

5.1.1 Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.1.2 Application Market: Segment Dashboard

5.2 MEA Surgical Microscopes Market

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the Application

5.3.1 Ophthalmology

5.3.2 Neurosurgery And Spine Surgery

5.3.3 Ent Surgery

5.3.4 Dentistry

5.3.5 Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries

5.3.6 Gynecology

5.3.7 Urology



Chapter 6 Surgical Microscopes Market: End-use Analysis

6.1 Europe Surgical Microscopes Market

6.1.1 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.1.2 End Use Market: Segment Dashboard

6.2 MEA Surgical Microscopes Market

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the End Use

6.3.1 Hospital

6.3.2 Physician Clinics And Other Settings



Chapter 7 Surgical Microscopes Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Surgical Microscopes Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2 Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Olympus Corporation

Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation)

ALCON, Inc. (Novartis)

Takagi Seiko Co., LTD.

Topcon Corporation

Haag-Streit Surgical GmbH

ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Synaptive Medical

CHAMMED Co., Ltd.

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Intamed Medical Technologies

Amico Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzdn3l