New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interventional Oncology Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190085/?utm_source=GNW

The report also offers market projections to 2026 and market rankings for key players.



The report discusses the IO market by type of products, end user and application.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America consists of the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Europe consists of Germany, the U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific consists of China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for the 2019 as the base year, 2020 and forecasts for 2026.



Report Includes:

- 55 data tables and 12 additional tables

- A brief overview of the global market for interventional oncology (IO) as a technology-driven specialty towards cancer intervention

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the global interventional oncology market size, and corresponding market share analysis by product, application, end user and geographic region

- Highlights the current market potential of interventional oncology future directions of the market

- Detailed review of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advancement, and drivers, restraints, opportunity and trends in market growth

- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, China, Japan and India

- Competitive landscape of the major players operating within global interventional oncology market, and their global rankings and company share analysis

- Profile descriptions of the leading vendor companies, including Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), Boston Scientific Corp., HealthTronics Inc. and Terumo Corp.



Summary:

IO is an emerging subspecialty of interventional radiography that "uses image-guided procedures to enhance cancer care," according to a recent paper published in The Oncologist.IO has evolved over the past decade as imaging capabilities have improved and new procedures have been developed.



And now, with the most advanced imaging, it is possible to use minimally invasive techniques to treat tumors. Its role in cancer treatment has been steadily growing in importance; as that same study says, "interventional oncology can now be considered the fourth pillar of modern oncology care" (the other three being medical, surgical, and radiation).



Progress in IO has been made possible by advances in cross-sectional imaging modalities: ultrasound, magnetic resonance (MR), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET).As interventional radiology has made technical advances, IO has leveraged them to allow physicians to provide precision cancer treatment.



IO has also developed in recent years as medical oncology shifts toward more patient-centered and individualized treatment approaches.It leverages imaging to precisely plan treatment, guide the procedure, target the tumor, and assess treatment outcome.



IO is focused on three main areas of cancer intervention: diagnosis, therapy, and symptom palliation. In all cases, one major benefit is a localized effect on the tumor or a single organ in the body with minimal systemic side effects.



Global interventional oncology market is segmented by product type, application, end-user and region.The global market for interventional oncology (IO) was valued at REDACTED in 2020.



The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach REDACTED by 2026.



In thisreport, the global market is segmented by product type, application, end user and region.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190085/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________