Casino announces the launch of a bond tender offer

Paris, 13 December 2021,

Casino announces the launch today of a bond tender offer to repurchase its outstanding bonds due February 2025 (ISIN: FR0012369122) and August 2026 (ISIN: FR0012074284).

The bond tender offer begins on 13 December 2021 and will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time) on 17 December 2021. Results will be communicated on 20 December 2021 and settlement is expected to take place on 22 December 2021.

Important Information

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

