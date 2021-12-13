New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Current Research & Development Status of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190083/?utm_source=GNW



- Understand the mechanisms of action associated with CAR T-cell immunotherapy.

- Highlight the ongoing clinical and non-clinical advancements in the field of CAR T-cell therapy.

- Access the side effects, disadvantages and limitations of existing CAR T-cell technologies.

- Examine the current marketed drugs, including development activities and details of patent expirations.

- Determine the production methods for CAR T-cells.

- Review the range of joint ventures, collaborations, license and research agreements currently focused on CAR T-cell technology.

- Review of the regulatory requirements.

- Review the global CAR T-cell therapy market dynamics.

- Survey the key players involved in the development of therapeutics for CAR T-cell immunotherapy and provide company profiles.



By purchasing this study, the reader will gain -

- An improved understanding of the current state and future of this exciting, new and innovative technology.

- The latest information on the leading companies engaged in developing this technology, clinical trials being conducted, a review of the status of their intellectual property, product pipelines and insight into their proprietary technologies.

- The role and influence of individual countries relating to the development of CAR T-cell therapy and the number of CAR T-cell trials in the U.S. versus China and other countries.

- Knowledge of the market potential for the CAR T-cell therapy market and anticipated development of the market.



The analysis includes the use of charts and graphs measuring product growth and trends within the marketplace.In addition, an analysis of the incidence and mortality associated with cancers and the target market helps provide the reader with a deeper understanding of the possibilities for future treatment and avenues for possible R&D budgets.



Company-specific information, including sales figures, product pipeline status and R&D trends, is provided throughout the report.



Report Includes:

- 37 data tables and 55 additional tables

- An updated review of the global market for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy with emphasis on the current research and development status

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2018-2020, estimates for 2021 and 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the overall CAR T-Cell therapy market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by product, application, technology and region

- Highlights of the market potential for the CAR T-cell therapy market, opportunities and trends estimating current and future demand, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

- Assessment of current marketed drugs, including development activities, R&D activities and anticipated developments, along with a look into the patent expirations within the industry

- Latest information on the major stakeholders of global CAR T-Cell therapy market, along with a review of their intellectual property status, product innovations, technological advancements, and research collaborations and business consolidations

- Insight into the current competitive environment, recent mergers and acquisitions, license agreements, and company revenue share analysis of the key players involved in the development of therapeutics for CAR T-cell therapy

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading industry players, including AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



Summary:

CAR T-Cell Design and Evolution



Chimeric antigen receptors (CARs, also known as chimeric immunoreceptors, chimeric T-cell receptors, artificial T-cell receptors or CAR-T) are engineered receptors that graft an arbitrary specificity onto an immune effector cell (T-cell).Typically, these receptors are used to graft the specificity of a monoclonal antibody onto a T-cell, with transfer of their coding sequence facilitated by retroviral vectors.



The receptors are called chimeric because they are composed of parts from different sources.



FDA Product Approvals



There are five chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies currently approved by the U.S. FDA. In March 2021, Bristol Myers Squibb launched its FDA-approved Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), a cellbased gene therapy to treat adult patients with multiple myeloma.



In February 2021, Bristol Myers Squibb launched Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) after receiving FDA approval for its commercialization in the U.S. market. Breyanzi is a cell-based gene therapy to treat adult patients with certain types of large B-cell lymphoma.



In July 2020, Kite Pharma, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, launched Tecartus after receiving FDA approval for its commercialization in the U.S. market. Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel, formerly KTE-X19), is the first and only approved chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).



On Aug. 30, 2017, Novartis announced that the U.S. FDA had approved Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) suspension for intravenous infusion, formerly CTL019, the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, for the treatment of patients up to 25 years of age with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) that is refractory or in second or later relapse.



On Oct. 18, 2017, the U.S. FDA approved Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) (Kite Pharma Inc.), a cellbased gene therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, high-grade B-cell lymphoma and DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma. Yescarta is not indicated for the treatment of patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma. It is a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T-cell immunotherapy.

