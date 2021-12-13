North America Metallic Barn Doors Market Report 2021-2028: Product Installation & Operation and Sturdiness, Quality, Price & Brand Reputation are Major Factors for Consumers

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Metallic Barn Doors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Price Range (Below USD 500, USD 501 - 1,000), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Product, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America metallic barn doors market size is anticipated to reach USD 340.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.5%

The market in the U.S. has been growing rapidly over the last few years due to the high product demand for interior decoration as well as improved privacy. Barn doors are used in residential spaces as well as in commercial spaces. The most popular product from across the U.S. is sliding barn doors.

Many consumers prefer wood for barn doors for residential spaces due to the economic prices of these products. Metallic barn doors are widely preferred in commercial applications due to their luxurious and elegant finish. Many offices and education facilities prefer sliding barn doors as they do not take much space.



Residential consumers usually prefer simple, classic, and traditional barn doors, while for industrial use, barn doors made of raw steel are suitable due to their sturdiness and reliability. Metallic doors made from stainless steel or raw steel are expensive and can cost up to USD 2,000.

Although aluminum-based doors cost less compared to steel or copper ones, they are less sturdy and need more maintenance. In 2020, 82% of the population in North America was living in cities; this has given rise to small homes and space-saving solutions. Sliding barn doors are great space-saving alternatives for such cases. Consumers prefer to buy easy-to-install DIY barn doors as the charges for installing barn doors via external labor or any hired help can be up to USD 100 to USD 300 according to Fixr.



Furthermore, product installation & operation and sturdiness, quality, price & brand reputation of the door are the major factors consumers consider while selecting a barn door. Even though barn doors are mainly used in bedrooms, kitchens, and living rooms, they are widely used in application offices, bathrooms, and laundry rooms.

Consumers prefer stainless steel-based barn doors as they not only give a luxury or modern look but are also sturdy and need less maintenance than any other material. Metallic barn doors are widely preferred in industrial settings, as their rustic look pairs well with the modern style.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the overall manufacturing industry in North America and the construction industry was no exception to this. The construction industry was one of the worst-hit industries due to the pandemic.

The nationwide strict lookdowns put a hold onto the construction activities, which caused significant disruptions in the residential construction sector. The rise in unemployment had significantly limited the spending of individuals, which further reduced the demand for new houses in Q1 and Q2 of 2020.



The disruptions were mainly the results of paralyzed supply chain with the major raw material sourcing countries under lockdowns. According to the Buy American Act of 1993, manufactured goods in the U.S. are required to be made of 51% of the raw materials sourced in the country.

However, the construction industry heavily relies on raw material supply from foreign countries, such as China and India. The lockdowns in these countries added to the sourcing challenges, which led to price hikes and a halt in the North American construction industry. Collectively, the new construction projects coming to stand still and slow pace of construction activities post Q2 in 2020 led to declining demand for metallic barn doors.



North America Metallic Barn Doors Market Report Highlights

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising product demand across the region

The modular kit (customer assembles) framed barn door without metallic inner panel product segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

The below USD 500 price range segment is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period

The U.S. accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 87% in 2020 and is estimated to expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. North America Metallic Barn Doors Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis



Chapter 5. North America Metallic Barn Doors Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. North America Metallic Barn Doors Market: Price Range Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. North America Metallic Barn Doors Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. North America Metallic Barn Doors Market: Metallic Modular Kit Without the Metallic Panel Price Range Estimates and Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. North America Metallic Barn Doors Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 10. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

