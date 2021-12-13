New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nonwoven Filter Media: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0363450/?utm_source=GNW

Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the nonwoven filter media industry and their areas of application.



Global markets are presented by type of nonwoven filter media, along with growth forecasts through 2026. Estimates on sales values are based on the price in the supply chain at which the media are procured by filter fabricators or filtration system manufacturers.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of nonwoven filter media.



Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of economies across the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world was impacted by the pandemic, and thus the nonwoven filter media market has also been indirectly affected.



The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2022, due to the relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.



Report Includes:

- 118 data tables and 48 additional tables

- An updated review of the global market for nonwoven filter media and technologies under development

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the overall nonwoven filter media market size (in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by type, manufacturing process, application and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

- Assessment of regional market breakdowns with select subregional breakdowns for countries with promising nonwoven filter media industries, as well as market demand

- Review of existing nonwoven filter media industry, with a focus on producers of each major viable technology

- Insight into the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the global market for nonwoven filter media

- Discussion of the filtration mechanisms, categories and types, development of nonwoven materials, and key physical and chemical properties of the raw materials used in nonwoven filter media

- Company profiles descriptions of the market leading players, including Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Glatfelter Corp., Lydall, Inc., Sandler AG, Glatfelter Corp. and Freudenberg



Summary:

Nonwoven filter media are a key element of aftersales business in many applications and need to be regularly replaced.Many trends continue to impact the growth of the global filtration industry, not least of which include the demands for purer air and cleaner water, which are both subjects of ever-morestringent legislation.



Another factor is the recent outbreak of the virus COVID-19 (or the coronavirus).



Considered to be a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 has pushed the world’s countries to self-impose lockdowns in order to reduce its spread and thus impacted various industries as well as the normal lives of people across the world. It is predicted that the impact of the virus is going to be felt through the end of 2020, and so governments of various countries are finding alternative means to bring their operations back to normalcy by introducing rescue packages or disastermanagement bills to boost their economies.



Varying degrees of separation are required in the nonwoven filter media industry, ranging from hydraulic oils to semiconductor wash water, and it is used for better hot exhaust gas filtration as well as for higher energy efficiencies in all separation operations. These challenges in producing nonwoven filter media with finer degrees of separation offer a wealth of opportunity to the filtration industry, which incorporates a wide range of materials as filter media-from sophisticated membranes and open-cell polyurethane foams to ceramics and metals, and even including coarse, porous materials such as sand, as well as nonwovens.



The end-use applications for nonwoven materials are extremely wide-ranging. They include both singleuse absorbent hygiene products (AHPs), such as diapers, wet wipes and medical dressings, and more durable materials that are employed in applications in the automotive, construction, protective apparel, insulation and packaging sectors, among others.



The use of single-use absorbent hygiene products (AHPs) such as masks has increased dramatically and is estimated to grow further due to the need for protective apparel among healthcare providers treating COVID-19 patients.



Nonwoven filter media are manufactured by four major types of production processes-drylaid, wetlaid, spunbonding and melt blowing. in addition to the above-mentioned major types, other types, such as apertured films and extruded net, are also used for many different applications in air, gas and liquid filtration. Key end uses for nonwoven filter media include applications in sectors such as transportation; water filtration; heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC); healthcare; food processing; industrial manufacturing; oil and gas; and electronics.

