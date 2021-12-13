Battery Swapping, Emerging New Business Models & Growing Charging Infrastructure to Drive the Electric Vehicle Industry in India

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Electric Vehicle (EV) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive industry is rapidly evolving in terms of technology as well as tackling environmental issues. Electric vehicles have been introduced as a clean energy initiative, as they have low or zero emissions and have come a long way to become an integral part of OEM's business strategies.
Automakers are creating separate EV business units to be prepared for the expected EV boom in the future. However, the surge in EV demand will create a huge need for charging infrastructure and safety regulations and standards.
India is expected to aggressively push itself toward electrification, especially in the automotive and transportation sector. Stringent emission regulations, liberal incentives and subsidies for consumers and manufacturers, high level of localization, concrete safety standards, and established technology roadmaps are few key steps that are either already taken or need to be taken by the government to ensure the success of electric vehicles in the coming years.
Domestic OEMs such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra and foreign OEMs such as Hyundai and MG have already entered the market with their flagship EVs. They have announced ambitious sales targets and are expected to launch many new and constructive electric vehicle models (from city suited to long-range and powerful). Charging infrastructure, which is one of the major factors to drive EV adoption, are also picking up pace, with many new companies entering this space. It has opened up new business models that enable companies to position themselves either as manufacturers, operators, or payment gateways.
The study provides a detailed analysis of the current and future prospects of EVs and adjacent markets. It throws light on the various segments in the market such as two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and heavy-duty vehicles.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the various incentive schemes, both state and nationwide, in the country?
- How are various segments - two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, rickshaws, passenger cars, and buses - performing in the country?
- What are the various start-ups in the industry?
- What is the historic and current charging infrastructure scenario, and what can be expected in the coming years?
- What growth opportunities lie in the region, and what are the critical success factors to exploit them?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
- Electrification Roadmap - Vision 2030
- Electric Four-wheeler Market Outlook in India
- Key Offerings by Product Innovators - e2W Start-ups
- Key Parameters - Satisfaction Versus Importance
- EV Localization
- Component Localization Roadmap to be Driven by Shared Mobility
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top-three Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Electric Vehicle Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Market Segmentation
- Indian Electric Vehicle Market Overview
- Electric Vehicle Market Segmentation
- Key Mega Trends Impacting Mobility in India
4. Market Overview
- Country Profile - India: The Change-driving Consumer
- Urban Mobility Modal Share - 2019
- Electrification in India - Driven by Incentives and New Business Models
- Growth Drivers for the Electric Vehicle Market
- Growth Restraints for the Electric Vehicle Market
- Electric Vehicle - Current challenges
- Electric Vehicle - Scenarios
- Electric Vehicles in India - First Wave Already Underway
- Factors Driving Electrification
- Targeting Specific Electric Vehicle Market Segments Based on Economics to Drive and Hasten National Adoption
- Market Forecast to 2025
- Market Size of the EV Component Industry in 2025
5. Government Regulations
- FAME II - Incentive Structure
- Summary of Government Incentives in India
- States Chipping With EV Policies and Investments
- State Government EV Policies
- State-wise Regulations to Promote and Organize the eRickshaws Market
6. Emission Norms in India
- Emission Norms - India
- Technology Requirements and Cost of Compliance - BS VI (IC Engines)
- Cost of Compliance BS VI - Comparison
- Diesel Cars
- Summary - Emission Norms in India
7. Charging Infrastructure in India
- Current EV Charging Stations in India - An Overview
- Charging Infrastructure in India - Challenges
- Why Battery Swapping?
- EVSE Types With Connector Types
- Public and Private Charging Infrastructure Standards and Implementation
- Charging Station Supplier Network
- Incentives for Charging Stations
- Future Charging Stations
8. Electric Four-wheeler Market
- e4W Forecast and Market Overview (Includes HEV)
- Electric Motors for e4W
- EV - Product Portfolio and Launch Roadmap
- Summary - e4W Market
9. Indian Electric Two-wheeler Market Overview
- Two-wheeler - Overview
- e2W - Market Scenario
- e2W Market size
- Motor Power Offerings by e2W Manufacturers in India
- Summary - e2W Market
10. eRickshaw Market
- eRickshaws - Market Size and Market Overview
- Market Insights
- Key eRickshaw Markets in India
- eRickshaw - Market Split Based on Battery Type
- Summary - eRickshaw Market
11. eAuto Market
- Indian Auto Rickshaw Market - Key insights
- Factors Driving Market Growth
- eAuto - Market size
- Summary - eAuto Market
12. Electric Bus Market Overview
- Indian Electric Bus Market
- Electric Bus - Total Unit Forecast
- Summary - Electric Bus Market
13. EV Components Localization
- Lithium-ion Battery Industry in India - Partnerships
- Li-ion Production Expansion Plans, India
- EV Localization
- Component Localization Roadmap to be Driven by Shared Mobility
- Competitor Benchmarking
- Key Participants in the Bearing Industry in India
- Current Landscape of Key EV Component Manufacturers in India
14. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Strategic Partnering for Technological Advancements
- Growth Opportunity 2 - New Product Launch
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Customer and Branding
Companies Mentioned
- Ather
- Bosch
- Hero Motors
- Hyundai
- Mahindra & Mahindra
- MG
- Sun Mobility
- Tata Motors
