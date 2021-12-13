CDR-Life Announces Positive Preclinical Data on CDR101 Program Presented at the American Society of Hematology’s 2021 Annual Meeting

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDR-Life Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of highly tumor-specific immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary antibody-based T cell engager technology, today announced that one of the Company’s pharmacology experts, Dr. Melissa Vrohlings, presented preclinical data on CDR101, a next generation BCMA, CD3, and PD-L1 targeting trispecific antibody, in development for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The data were presented in a poster presentation at the 63rd Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting in Atlanta, Georgia.



“CDR101, a next generation T cell engager, demonstrated that targeting BCMA with simultaneous blockade of PD-L1 leads to improved myeloma cell killing and more durable responses in vivo compared to clinically validated therapies,” said Christian Leisner, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at CDR-Life. “In contrast to high-affinity PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors, CDR101 selectively inhibits PD-L1 at the immune synapse preventing on-target off-tumor effects. We expect this to translate into longer efficacy in relapsed or refractory MM patients without the immune-related adverse events seen with checkpoint inhibitor combination therapies.”

Key findings:

CDR101 demonstrated increased in vitro activity compared to clinical stage-like bispecific BCMA therapies

CDR101 induced superior T cell activation in bone marrow samples of MM patients and increased primary myeloma cell death by T cells

The concept of simultaneously blocking BCMA and PD-L1 has shown complete and more durable tumor eradication in a mouse xenograft model





The results clearly support the further development of CDR101. The company plans to initiate IND-enabling activities together with a partner.

CDR-Life is a biotherapeutics company developing novel therapies harnessing the power of the immune system. Using a proprietary antibody platform that targets intracellular tumor antigens presented on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) with high potency and specificity, the company is advancing a portfolio of tumor-targeted T cell engagers for the treatment of high need solid tumor malignancies. CDR-Life is led by former biologics inventors, pharmaceutical drug developers and company builders, and has an existing collaboration and licensing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim for a novel antibody fragment therapy to treat geographic atrophy. For more information, please visit www.cdr-life.com.





