MEDIA INVITATION: Fenêtre sur le marché immobilier (FSMI)

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) invite the media to participate in Fenêtre sur le marché immobilier, its annual meeting where the QPAREB brings together experts from different fields to present its 2021 real estate market review and reveal its 2022 forecast



When: December 14 th from 8 am to 1 pm

What: During the event, major issues that have marked the real estate sector in 2021 will be discussed: an overheated market, overbidding, lower inventory, rising prices, change in buyer and seller behaviours, teleworking, etc. This review is even more relevant in a context where the health crisis has catalyzed a real estate market already under pressure.

Also on the agenda for the day: 2022 market predictions, economic and financial outlook, as well as the impacts to be expected on the market.

This is a virtual event. However, it may be possible to capture images on site and conduct interviews with available speakers.

Our speakers:

Matthieu Arseneau, Deputy Chief Economist and Managing Director at the National Bank Financial Markets, will discuss the economic and financial outlook for the future and the new challenges for consumers and businesses. He will also be able to answer the following question: Is the real estate sector vulnerable if interest rates rise?

Charles Brant and Michaël Simard, respectively Director and Senior Economist - Market Analysis – at the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB), will draw up the 2021 review of a resale real estate market under high tension and the 2022 outlook.

Francis Cortellino, Economist at the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), will tell you more about the residential construction and rental market sectors in Quebec: the latest trends and perspectives.

Richard Shearmur, Professor and Director – McGill University School of Urban Planning, will explain the impacts of the pandemic on the work locations and residences and the consequences on the geography of real estate markets.

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 13,300 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec's residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB is headquartered in Quebec City and has its administrative offices in Montreal. It has two subsidiaries: Centris Inc. and the Collège de l'immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

The QPAREB released an important study on real estate overheating on September 13, 2021. This brief was presented to the Quebec Minister of Finance as part of the consultation on the supervision of real estate brokers in the context of an overheated market. Click here to read this analysis (in French).

About Centris

Centris is a dynamic and innovative technology company in the real estate sector. It collects data and offers solutions that are highly adapted to the needs of professionals. Among these solutions is Centris.ca, the most visited real estate website in Quebec.

