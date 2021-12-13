ADVISER INVESTMENTS CELEBRATES 100 EPISODES OF ‘THE ADVISER YOU CAN TALK TO PODCAST’

Newton, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Adviser Investments released the 100th episode of its The Adviser You Can Talk To Podcast this month, and we’re celebrating.

First launched in February 2018, The Adviser You Can Talk To Podcast began with a focus on the investment topics that matter for every investor, from the curious novice to the most seasoned professional.

In the years since, we’ve expanded to cover a broad range of topics in wealth management, from the impact of tax law changes to how to get the most out of Social Security.

Our intention in creating the podcast was to help listeners experience the kind of stimulating and informative discussions our employees have with our clients and each other on a regular basis.

“We’ve always believed that an educated client is our best client,” said Adviser Investments Chairman Dan Wiener.

“Working on these podcasts really helped refine my thinking about how to approach money and what money can help you accomplish when I speak with clients,” said Manager of Financial Planning Andrew Busa.

With over 90,000 unique downloads, averaging about 2,500 per month, we think we’ve made a good start on our mission. We’re proud to have reached this milestone—but we couldn’t, and wouldn’t, have gotten this far without the help and support of our listeners and subscribers.

“I think the podcast has been a nice reminder that we’re more than just an investment firm; we’re a wealth management firm,” said Director of Research Jeff DeMaso. “We’ve been able to release some episodes that have been really impactful for our clients.”

Over the years, the podcast has proved a powerful communications tool for our firm. During the initial wave of COVID-19 lockdowns, our team released weekly episodes to keep our clients up to date on how we were responding to the crisis and the turmoil it created in the markets.

“The podcast allowed us to communicate in real time and explain our investment approach in that pretty tumultuous period, both in the markets and in our lives,” said DeMaso.

As the podcast grew in reach and sophistication, we added an in-house recording studio to enable us to record broadcast-standard audio and video messages.

The Adviser You Can Talk To Podcast features hosts including Wiener, DeMaso and Busa as well as Chief Investment Officer Jim Lowell, along with a rotating team of experienced investment professionals. They discuss timely and informative topics for investors of all types. Behind the scenes, Assistant Marketing Manager Kailey Steele and Marketing Associate Ashlyn Melvin have stepped up, helping turn our experts’ conversations into a professional, polished show.

Whether it’s blue-chip U.S. stocks, individual bonds, the risks and rewards of emerging markets or the value a dedicated operations team brings to a wealth management firm (and its clients), The Adviser You Can Talk To Podcast provides on-demand insight on a broad range of topics, adding to your wealth management toolbox.

The Adviser You Can Talk To Podcast is available on all major podcast platforms.

# # #

To learn more about Adviser Investments’ services, please contact Dick Veidenheimer, managing director, at (617) 369-2321.

# # #

About Adviser Investments

Adviser Investments is a full-service wealth management firm, offering investment management , financial and tax planning , managed individual bond portfolios , and 401(k) advisory services . We’ve been helping individuals, trusts, institutions and foundations since 1994, and have more than 3,500 clients across the country and over $7 billion in assets under management. Our portfolios encompass actively managed funds, ETFs, socially responsible investments and tactical asset allocation strategies, with particular expertise in Fidelity and Vanguard mutual funds. We take pride in being The Adviser You Can Talk To. Our minimum account size is $350,000. To see a full list of our awards and recognitions, click here , and for more information, please visit www.adviserinvestments.com or call 800-492-6868.

Podcast is for informational purposes only. Episodes are not intended as financial, legal, tax or insurance advice even though these topics may be discussed. Always consult a professional regarding your specific situation. Our statements and opinions are subject to change without notice. All investments carry risk of loss and there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be achieved.

The Adviser You Can Talk To Podcast is a trademark of Adviser Investments, LLC. Registration pending