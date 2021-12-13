Fobi To Provide CheckVax™ Vaccination and Covid Testing Verification Solution For The Retail Solutions Providers Association (RSPA) Annual Leadership Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. Inc. (FOBI:TSXV FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce that Fobi has been selected to be the Health and Safety Technology Provider for the upcoming RSPA Inspire 2022 event, to be held January 23-26 in Clearwater Beach, Florida. Fobi will generate revenue from this deal through an initial setup fee and license fees for the wallet passes issued.



The Retail Solutions Providers Association (RSPA) is North America’s largest community of Value Added Resellers (VARs), software developers, vendors, and distributors in the retail, restaurant, grocery, and cannabis verticals, and Fobi is proud to be a member. RSPA’s Inspire conference is the premier leadership event that brings together the industry’s most influential C-level and VP-level executives plus next generation leaders.

Inspire provides a significant opportunity to showcase CheckVax™ live in operation to solution providers of retailers seeking to implement large scale proof of vaccination and testing verification programs both internally for employees and staff but also in efforts to improve the customer experience by way of speeding up access to their retail locations and venues. This opportunity to meet directly with some of the biggest players in the industry and showcase Fobi’s solutions to them is invaluable.

RSPA Vice President of Marketing Jim Roddy stated: "Networking is the heart of the RSPA Inspire experience, and Fobi will help us network safely at this year's conference. The RSPA team strives to serve our members above-and-beyond the norm, and this initiative is another example of that. We look forward to working with Fobi -- an RSPA member themselves -- to provide a safe environment for all our members at Inspire."

As the Health and Safety Technology Provider, Fobi will implement its unique digital vaccination and testing verification solution, CheckVax™ for Inspire 2022 attendees. Attendees upload their proof of vaccination or negative test result and easily register for the event from the comfort of their homes. This results in a simplified registration process for the event with no line-ups, no manual vaccination pass checks and enhanced data security.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: “The theme of the RSPA conference is to ‘Rise Together’ and we are proud to provide our various solutions in an effort to help the retail industry rise up after the difficult period they have faced over the last 2 years as a result of Covid-19. We are always looking to support business operators with the tools needed to solve their operational challenges and this is another great opportunity to not only support but showcase the ease of use of our CheckVax™ and Venue Management Solutions.”

About RSPA (Retail Solutions Providers Association)

The RSPA is North America’s largest community of VARs, software developers, vendors, and distributors in the retail, restaurant, grocery, and cannabis verticals. The mission of the RSPA is to accelerate the success of its members in the point-of-sale ecosystem by providing knowledge and connections. The organization offers education, certification, hotlines for legal, security, sales, and business advice, industry advocacy, and discounts on other services to assist members with becoming and remaining successful. RSPA is most well-known for its signature events, RetailNOW® and Inspire® which provide face-to-face learning and networking opportunities. Learn more by visiting www.GoRSPA.org.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

