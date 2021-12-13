Global Aerospace Robotics Market 2021: Increase in Global Aircraft Demand and Manufacturing and the Growing Use of Robotics to Handle Aircraft Orders Backlog are Driving the Market

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace Robotics Market Forecast to 2026 by Type, Component, Payload, Application and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aerospace robotics market is estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2026.
An increase in global aircraft demand and manufacturing, increasing use of robots for efficient aircraft production processes, growing use of robotics to handle aircraft orders backlog, increasing manual labor cost are fueling the growth of the aerospace robotics market.
Based on the Component, the end effector segment will register the highest growth from 2021 to 2026.
End effectors are tools, which include mechanical and electrical devices installed on a robot wrist. End effectors are also called End of Arm Tooling (EOAT). The end effector of an aerospace robot includes tools such as grippers, force-torque sensors, material removal tools, welding torches, collision sensors, and tool changers, among others. The gripper is commonly used in picking objects and is the most used end effector in aerospace robotics as it has diverse gripping techniques and styles. The Force-Torque Sensor (FT) calculates the force and torque applied by the robot through the tool. It is also called six-axis force-torque sensor due to the feature of measuring three force components, namely, (x-y-z) as well a 3-torques force around these axes. The material removal tool has drilling, cutting, and deburring tools installed as robot tools.
Based on region, the Asia Pacific region will register the highest growth from 2021 to 2026.
China, Japan, and India in the Asia Pacific region are expected to increase acquisitions of robotic systems and invest in research & development in aerospace manufacturing. In addition to this, these countries are investing in automated solutions to strengthen their manufacturing capacities and make advancements in the manufacturing process. Companies from China and India are importing robotic technologies from Western countries to enhance the productivities of their facilities. However, many aerospace robotics manufacturers are based in the Asia Pacific region. Some of the key manufacturers are Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), and FANUC Corporation (Japan). In addition to this, China is an emerging country in the field of commercial aircraft manufacturing with the state-owned organization, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Global Aircraft Demand and Manufacturing
- Increasing Use of Robots for Efficient Aircraft Production Processes
- Growing Use of Robotics to Handle Aircraft Orders Backlog
- Increasing Manual Labor Cost
Restraints
- Lack of Skilled Operators
- Maintenance Requirement for Robots
Opportunities
- Human-Robot Collaboration
- Developments in Automated Additive Manufacturing Technology
Challenges
- High Initial Cost of Implanting Robotics
- Possible Hazards at Workplace with Implementation of Robotics
