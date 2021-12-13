Global Aerospace Robotics Market 2021: Increase in Global Aircraft Demand and Manufacturing and the Growing Use of Robotics to Handle Aircraft Orders Backlog are Driving the Market

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace Robotics Market Forecast to 2026 by Type, Component, Payload, Application and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aerospace robotics market is estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2026.

An increase in global aircraft demand and manufacturing, increasing use of robots for efficient aircraft production processes, growing use of robotics to handle aircraft orders backlog, increasing manual labor cost are fueling the growth of the aerospace robotics market.

Based on the Component, the end effector segment will register the highest growth from 2021 to 2026.

End effectors are tools, which include mechanical and electrical devices installed on a robot wrist. End effectors are also called End of Arm Tooling (EOAT). The end effector of an aerospace robot includes tools such as grippers, force-torque sensors, material removal tools, welding torches, collision sensors, and tool changers, among others. The gripper is commonly used in picking objects and is the most used end effector in aerospace robotics as it has diverse gripping techniques and styles. The Force-Torque Sensor (FT) calculates the force and torque applied by the robot through the tool. It is also called six-axis force-torque sensor due to the feature of measuring three force components, namely, (x-y-z) as well a 3-torques force around these axes. The material removal tool has drilling, cutting, and deburring tools installed as robot tools.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region will register the highest growth from 2021 to 2026.

China, Japan, and India in the Asia Pacific region are expected to increase acquisitions of robotic systems and invest in research & development in aerospace manufacturing. In addition to this, these countries are investing in automated solutions to strengthen their manufacturing capacities and make advancements in the manufacturing process. Companies from China and India are importing robotic technologies from Western countries to enhance the productivities of their facilities. However, many aerospace robotics manufacturers are based in the Asia Pacific region. Some of the key manufacturers are Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), and FANUC Corporation (Japan). In addition to this, China is an emerging country in the field of commercial aircraft manufacturing with the state-owned organization, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC).

The report provides insights on the following:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on aerospace robotics products/ solutions offered by the top players in the market

Comprehensive information on aerospace robotics products/ solutions offered by the top players in the market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aerospace robotics market

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aerospace robotics market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the aerospace robotics market across varied regions

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the aerospace robotics market across varied regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aerospace robotics market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aerospace robotics market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the aerospace robotics market

Premium Insights

Demand for Efficient Aircraft Production Offers Untapped Opportunities

Up to 16.00 Kg Payload Segment to Dominate Aerospace Robotics Market in 2021

North America Held Largest Share of Aerospace Robotics Market in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Global Aircraft Demand and Manufacturing

Increasing Use of Robots for Efficient Aircraft Production Processes

Growing Use of Robotics to Handle Aircraft Orders Backlog

Increasing Manual Labor Cost

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Operators

Maintenance Requirement for Robots

Opportunities

Human-Robot Collaboration

Developments in Automated Additive Manufacturing Technology

Challenges

High Initial Cost of Implanting Robotics

Possible Hazards at Workplace with Implementation of Robotics

Companies Mentioned

ABB Group

Apex Automation and Robotics

Bluefin Robotics

Bosch Rexroth Ag

Boston Dynamics

Comau

Diligent Robotics

Electroimpact Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

Festo

Gudel Ag

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

Kuka AG

Mtorres

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Oliver Crispin Robotics Limited

Omron Adept Technology, Inc.

Reis Robotics

Rethink Robotics

Righthand Robotics, Inc.

Seiko Epson

Staubli

Swisslog Ag

Universal Robots A/S

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qcmbhs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.