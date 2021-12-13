New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Automation Outlook, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189919/?utm_source=GNW
It offers a comprehensive market overview with top digital trends to watch, growth opportunity analysis, general industrial automation outlook with market forecasts, and insights on major companies including Siemens, Emerson, Yokogawa, ABB, Schneider Electric, and Rockwell. The research also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives market participants need to consider to capitalize on growth opportunities.
Digitalization is pushing every end-user industry and market to transform their approach toward generating revenue through unique customer experiences.Investment in robotics, AI/ML, edge computing, big data, augmented reality/ virtual reality, and remote assistance technologies have accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the current momentum expected to intensify.
In the long term, AI with everything, quantum computing in manufacturing, and blockchain in the supply chain will be growing technology investment areas.
Global Industrial Automation Outlook, 2022
This This research service analyzes the global industrial automation market from 2020 to 2025, with 2020 as the base year. The deliverable offers an in-depth look at the dynamics influencing and challenging the growth of the industrial automation market and analyzes the process automation technology segments across process, discrete, and hybrid industries.
