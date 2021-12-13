Global Vertical Farming Market to 2026: Focus on Building-based and Shipping Container-based Vertical Farms

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vertical Farming Market Analysis by Growth Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics), Structure, Crop Type, Offering, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vertical Farming market is expected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2021 to USD 9.7 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period.

The major driving factors for the growth of the vertical farming market include high yield associated with vertical farming over conventional farming, year-round crop production irrespective of weather condition, advancements in light-emitting diode (LED) technology and requirement of minimum resources.

Hydroponics growth mechanism Segment to dominate vertical farming market during forecast period

The hydroponics growth mechanism is used widely by commercial growers. It is easier to set up, costs less than other mechanisms, and has a higher return on investments (ROI). Comparing the investments required to set up a hydroponics and aeroponics facility of the same size, aeroponics requires a higher initial investment. Moreover, the hydroponics mechanism recycles the maximum amount of water with minimal wastage, making it the most water-efficient farming method. Furthermore, the amount of nutrients to be delivered to plants can be controlled effectively, enabling control over the growth process and factors, such as the speed of growth and size of plants. Additionally, in the hydroponics mechanism, in case of a power outage, the plants can survive for a long time since the growing medium continues to supply water and nutrients, unlike aeroponics, where the plants can die in just a few hours due to malfunctioning or failure of mist spraying nozzles.

Lettuce to be most commonly grown crop across different vertical farms

Lettuce is extensively cultivated in vertical farming. It is quick and easy to grow, has a steady demand throughout the year, and is available in several varieties, allowing farmers to switch products without changing to a whole new crop. Additionally, the demand for nutritive and organic vegetables has also increased significantly in the last few years due to the growing health consciousness among consumers. Consumers are increasingly focusing on healthy aging and are adopting several measures to prevent diet-related diseases. Furthermore, organic food products not only satisfy hunger but are also considered essential sources of nutrients. They prevent nutrition-related diseases and improve physical and mental well-being.

Increase in number of vertical farms and partnerships among companies help boost vertical farming in US

The US is expected to be the leading country-level market in North America as market leaders or key players of vertical farming are headquartered in the country. Furthermore, the country is a potential market for farming, owing to the continuous demand for agricultural products. The growth of the vertical farming market in the country is significantly driven by the need for sustainable agricultural operations that reduce the adverse impacts on the environment. Also, contrary to the complicated supply chain involved in conventional agriculture that impacts the harvesting, processing, and transportation activities in the market, urban indoor vertical farming reduces farm to consumer transport, hence providing a solution to the inefficient supply chain. Producing fresh greens and vegetables close to urban areas could help meet growing food demands in an environmentally responsible and sustainable way by reducing the number of entities involved in distribution chains, providing higher-nutrient produce, and drastically reducing water usage and runoff.

Premium Insights

Increase in Investments and Partnerships Between Farms and Technology Providers Boosting Growth in Vertical Farming Market

Hydroponics Growth Mechanism and Building-Based Vertical Farm Segments to Hold Largest Market Shares in Asia-Pacific in 2026

Lighting Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

China to Record Highest CAGR in Vertical Farming Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Yield Associated with Vertical Farming Over Conventional Farming

Advancements in Light-Emitting Diode (Led) Technology

Year-Round Crop Production Irrespective of Weather Conditions

Requirement of Minimum Resources

Restraints

Lack of Technically Skilled Workforce and Limited Crop Types

High Start-Up Costs

Opportunities

Reduced Environmental Impact from Agriculture by Adoption of Vertical Farming

Potential Market Opportunities in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

Cannabis Cultivation Through Vertical Farming

Challenges

Maintenance of Temperature, Humidity, and Air Circulation in a Vertical Farm

Vertical Farming on a Large Scale



Company Profiles

4D Bios Inc

Aerofarms

Agricool

Agrilution

Altius Farms

American Hydroponics

Bowery Farming

Bright Farms

Everlight Electronics

Freight Farms

Future Crops

Green Sense Farms

Growpod Solutions

Heliospectra Ab

Infarm

Intelligent Growth Solutions

Osram

Plenty

Sananbio

Signify

Sky Greens

Spread

Swegreen

Urban Crop Solutions

Valoya

Vertical Farm Systems

Vertical Future Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/azcvub

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.