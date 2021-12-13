New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water and Wastewater Treatment, Outlook 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189917/?utm_source=GNW





IoT-based solutions have become a vital cog in helping end users achieve their net-zero targets.Utilities and Industries have significantly increased their investments into adopting smart online sensors for real-time monitoring of assets and advanced AI-based data analytics platforms to optimize the system on a real-time basis.



The key focus is on reducing energy consumption and improving energy efficiency.End users are further focusing on the circularity of both water and sludge.



Nutrient and energy recovery from sludge has received fresh impetus, especially in the APAC region. The EU and NA are set to significantly invest in treating emerging pollutants, while treated wastewater reuse will be the major agenda in APAC, NA, LATAM, and the Middle East. ZLD technologies are resurging due disruptive solutions that now enable recovery and reuse of minerals and salts from the brine. The global water and waste water industry is set to grow by 5.3% to $806.14 billion in 2022.

