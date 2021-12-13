New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Metrology Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189914/?utm_source=GNW
The base year for the study is 2020, and the forecast period is 2021 to 2025. The global semiconductor metrology market is expected to have a 5.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025. The semiconductor metrology market generated $1,697.2 million in 2020, with a base year growth rate of 9.2%. The market is set to grow further once the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic fades and the lead time for both semiconductor processing equipment and semiconductor metrology equipment reduces.
Global Semiconductor Metrology Growth Opportunities
This study identifies key trends in the semiconductor metrology market and identifies the factors that will drive and restrain market growth. It also highlights growth opportunities for market players and discusses the key metrology equipment that bolsters growth in different regions of the world.
