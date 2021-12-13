New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Metrology Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189914/?utm_source=GNW





The base year for the study is 2020, and the forecast period is 2021 to 2025. The global semiconductor metrology market is expected to have a 5.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025. The semiconductor metrology market generated $1,697.2 million in 2020, with a base year growth rate of 9.2%. The market is set to grow further once the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic fades and the lead time for both semiconductor processing equipment and semiconductor metrology equipment reduces.

