SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 13 December 2021 at 1:20 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Clausen)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Christian Clausen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7303/5/4

Transaction date: 2021-12-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 19,000 Unit price: 43.857 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 19,000 Volume weighted average price: 43.857 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030