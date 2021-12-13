ALSTOM SA : Alstom to provide the most sustainable fleet of trains in Irish transport history

English French

Alstom to provide the most sustainable fleet of trains in Irish transport history

Ten -year framework agreement for up to 750 electric and battery-electric rail cars

Initial firm order of 19 five-car X’trapolis trains, including 13 battery trains with services valued at €270m

13 December 2021 – Alstom today signed a ten-year framework agreement with Iarnród Éireann/Irish Rail (IE) for up to 750 new X’trapolis commuter rail cars for Ireland’s DART (Dublin Area Rapid Transit) network, with a firm initial order for 19 five-car trains, valued at €270 million, including a 15-year support services contract.

Alstom Chairman and CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan T.D., and Chief Executive of the National Transport Authority, Anne Graham, joined Iarnród Éireann’s Chief Executive, Jim Meade at IE’s Inchicore Works to formally sign the contract which will see the replacement and expansion of the DART fleet as part of the DART+ Programme funded by the National Transport Authority under the National Development Plan 2021-2030.

“Alstom is delighted to have been selected to deliver the new DART+ fleet. Ireland is a very important market to us, and the new electric and battery-electric X’trapolis fleet is a big step for making rail even more sustainable while transforming the passenger experience in the Greater Dublin area and beyond,” said Nick Crossfield, Alstom Managing Director UK & Ireland. “This order reinforces Alstom’s position as the world’s leading innovator and supplier of green mobility technologies.”

Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann Jim Meade said: “this framework agreement with Alstom will be central to a transformative change for our services and for our customers, and will help us in Iarnród Éireann to achieve our ambition of being the backbone of Ireland’s sustainable transport network. We’re excited to work with Alstom to deliver expanded services in the Greater Dublin Area, enhanced facilities for our customers, and a cleaner environment for our country.”

Due to enter service in 2025, the initial order is for six five-car electric multiple units (EMUs) and thirteen five-car battery-electric multiple units (BEMUs), capable of journeys beyond 80 kilometres outside the electrified network under battery power, and the first modern battery fleet in Ireland. Energy stored in the battery system will be replenished via fast charging stations at chosen terminus locations and by recovering braking energy while the train is in motion. This capability will deliver emission-free connectivity and capacity ahead of electrification of the full DART+ network. Alstom will continue to support the DART fleet for a period of 15 years, providing technical support and spares, and deploying its HealthHubTM and TrainScanner technologies for predictive maintenance.

Alstom’s highly successful, modular X’trapolis commuter train platform, with over 5,500 vehicles sold, will be specially tailored for the DART+ programme. Each 82-metre train will have space for 550 passengers with wide, walk-though gangways, low-level floor, and an automatic retractable step to maximise accessibility. Other features include dedicated cycle and family areas; enhanced passenger features such as charging facilities for mobile phones, e-bikes and e-scooters; and advanced CCTV systems throughout the train, to enhance safety and security for customers and employees.

Alstom is the pioneer of sustainable and smart mobility with a full portfolio of green mobility solutions, including the world’s first hydrogen train, the Coradia iLint, as well as battery electric trains already sold in Germany (Coradia Continental BEMU).

Alstom™, X'trapolis™, Coradia™ and Coradia iLint™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group





About Alstom















About Irish Rail



Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorails and trams, to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com







Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail is Ireland’s national heavy rail transport operator and infrastructure manager, and Port Authority for Rosslare Europort, employing over 4,100 colleagues. The company delivers Intercity services across Ireland, as well as DART and Commuter services in the Greater Dublin Area, Commuter services in Cork, rail freight services, as well as jointly operating the Dublin to Belfast Enterprise service with Translink. With a peak of 50.1 million passenger journeys in 2019, the company has ambitious plans for its network and services, to ensure rail is at the core of a sustainable transport system for Ireland. The DART+ Programme is set to double the capacity and treble the electrification of the Greater Dublin Area rail network, through infrastructure and fleet investment.















Contacts Press:

Samuel MILLER (HQ) - Tel.: +33 (0)6 65 47 40 14

samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Will Tanner (UK & Ireland) - Tel.: +44 (0)7768 031663

will.tanner@alstomgroup.com







Investor Relations:

Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (6) 88 40 17 57

martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com







Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com













