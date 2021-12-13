Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

﻿

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 6 December to Friday 10 December:               
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)12,327 231,071,612
6 December 202125018,639.32004,659,830
7 December 202121019,064.05004,003,451
8 December 202121019,445.90004,083,639
9 December 202117019,894.12003,382,000
10 December 202118019,690.89003,544,360
Total 6-10 December 1,020 19,673,280
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 10th of December 2021*1,08119,287.529520,849,819
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)14,428 271,594,711
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)14,428 271,594,711
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)72,323 1,430,267,949
6 December 20212,25619,968.140045,048,124
7 December 20212,05520,508.930042,145,851
8 December 20212,05521,029.550043,215,725
9 December 20211,85421,409.250039,692,750
10 December 20211,90421,194.510040,354,347
Total 6-10 December 10,124 210,456,797
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 10th of December 2021*3,28020,754.570068,074,990
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)85,727 1,708,799,736
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)85,727 1,708,799,736

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                            

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 116,375 A shares and 521,406 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.29% of the share capital.                                                                                                                                          
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 13 December 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 6 December to Friday 10 December:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value, A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 12,327 231,071,612

6 December 2021 250 18,639.3200 4,659,830

7 December 2021 210 19,064.0500 4,003,451

8 December 2021 210 19,445.9000 4,083,639

9 December 2021 170 19,894.1200 3,382,000

10 December 2021 180 19,690.8900 3,544,360 Total 6-10 December 1,020 19,673,280 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 10th of December 2021* 1,081 19,287.5295 20,849,819 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 14,428 271,594,711 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 14,428 271,594,711 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value, B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 72,323 1,430,267,949

6 December 2021 2,256 19,968.1400 45,048,124

7 December 2021 2,055 20,508.9300 42,145,851

8 December 2021 2,055 21,029.5500 43,215,725

9 December 2021 1,854 21,409.2500 39,692,750

10 December 2021 1,904 21,194.5100 40,354,347 Total 6-10 December 10,124 210,456,797 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 10th of December 2021* 3,280 20,754.5700 68,074,990 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 85,727 1,708,799,736 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 85,727 1,708,799,736

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (www.maersk.com) – transactions in connection with share buy-back program

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 116,375 A shares and 521,406 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.29% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 13 December 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 49 Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 49 2021