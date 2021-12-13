Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 6 December to Friday 10 December:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|12,327
|231,071,612
|6 December 2021
|250
|18,639.3200
|4,659,830
|7 December 2021
|210
|19,064.0500
|4,003,451
|8 December 2021
|210
|19,445.9000
|4,083,639
|9 December 2021
|170
|19,894.1200
|3,382,000
|10 December 2021
|180
|19,690.8900
|3,544,360
|Total 6-10 December
|1,020
|19,673,280
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 10th of December 2021*
|1,081
|19,287.5295
|20,849,819
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|14,428
|271,594,711
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|14,428
|271,594,711
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|72,323
|1,430,267,949
|6 December 2021
|2,256
|19,968.1400
|45,048,124
|7 December 2021
|2,055
|20,508.9300
|42,145,851
|8 December 2021
|2,055
|21,029.5500
|43,215,725
|9 December 2021
|1,854
|21,409.2500
|39,692,750
|10 December 2021
|1,904
|21,194.5100
|40,354,347
|Total 6-10 December
|10,124
|210,456,797
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 10th of December 2021*
|3,280
|20,754.5700
|68,074,990
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|85,727
|1,708,799,736
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|85,727
|1,708,799,736
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 116,375 A shares and 521,406 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.29% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 13 December 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
