English Danish

﻿

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 6 December to Friday 10 December:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 12,327 231,071,612 6 December 2021 250 18,639.3200 4,659,830 7 December 2021 210 19,064.0500 4,003,451 8 December 2021 210 19,445.9000 4,083,639 9 December 2021 170 19,894.1200 3,382,000 10 December 2021 180 19,690.8900 3,544,360 Total 6-10 December 1,020 19,673,280 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 10th of December 2021* 1,081 19,287.5295 20,849,819 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 14,428 271,594,711 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 14,428 271,594,711 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 72,323 1,430,267,949 6 December 2021 2,256 19,968.1400 45,048,124 7 December 2021 2,055 20,508.9300 42,145,851 8 December 2021 2,055 21,029.5500 43,215,725 9 December 2021 1,854 21,409.2500 39,692,750 10 December 2021 1,904 21,194.5100 40,354,347 Total 6-10 December 10,124 210,456,797 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 10th of December 2021* 3,280 20,754.5700 68,074,990 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 85,727 1,708,799,736 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 85,727 1,708,799,736

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 116,375 A shares and 521,406 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.29% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 13 December 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2



A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program



On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.



As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 6 December to Friday 10 December:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value, A shares, DKK



Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 12,327 231,071,612



6 December 2021 250 18,639.3200 4,659,830



7 December 2021 210 19,064.0500 4,003,451



8 December 2021 210 19,445.9000 4,083,639



9 December 2021 170 19,894.1200 3,382,000



10 December 2021 180 19,690.8900 3,544,360 Total 6-10 December 1,020 19,673,280 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 10th of December 2021* 1,081 19,287.5295 20,849,819 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 14,428 271,594,711 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 14,428 271,594,711 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value, B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 72,323 1,430,267,949



6 December 2021 2,256 19,968.1400 45,048,124



7 December 2021 2,055 20,508.9300 42,145,851



8 December 2021 2,055 21,029.5500 43,215,725



9 December 2021 1,854 21,409.2500 39,692,750



10 December 2021 1,904 21,194.5100 40,354,347 Total 6-10 December 10,124 210,456,797 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 10th of December 2021* 3,280 20,754.5700 68,074,990 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 85,727 1,708,799,736 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 85,727 1,708,799,736



*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



Page 1 of 2



A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (www.maersk.com) – transactions in connection with share buy-back program



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 116,375 A shares and 521,406 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.29% of the share capital.



Details of each transaction are included as appendix.



Copenhagen, 13 December 2021



Contact persons:



Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106



Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901



Page 2 of 2



Attachments