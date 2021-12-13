Global DevSecOps Market Report 2021: Market is Anticipated to Reach $17.24 Billion by 2028, Expanding at a CAGR of 24.1%

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DevSecOps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Service), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Organization, By Industry Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global DevSecOps market size is anticipated to reach USD 17.24 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2021 to 2028,

DevSecOps is the short form for development, security, and operation. DevSecOps solutions help integrate security at each phase of the software development lifecycle from the initial stage of design through integration, testing, and deployment. DevSecOps solutions help enterprises achieve high efficiency and productivity, streamline workflow and improve collaboration between IT and operational teams.

Factors such as the growing internet penetration rate, shifting consumer preference toward online platforms, increasing adoption of the Work From Home (WFH) model, and the rising frequency of cybercrime have boosted the demand for DevSecOps solutions globally.



The increasing need for continuous application delivery with high security is also expected to fuel the demand for DevSecOps solutions over the forecast period. The rising adoption of cloud technologies across enterprises and the increase in the number of cyberattacks are expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, the growing preference for connected devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, among individuals is expected to drive the growth of the market.



In terms of geography, the North American regional market accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2020. North America constitutes developed economies, including the U.S. and Canada.

These countries are widely known for the aggressive adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the internet of things, and cloud computing. A strong and well-developed IT infrastructure deployed in the region could foster the demand for DevSecOps solutions.



DevSecOps Market Report Highlights

In terms of component, the software segment dominated in 2020 with a market share of more than 60% of the overall market

In terms of deployment, the cloud segment is expected to increase over the forecast period owing to benefits such as security, cost-saving, agility, and scalability provided by cloud-based deployments

In terms of organization, the small and medium enterprise segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the growing awareness about DevSecOps and the vast benefits offered by these solutions to small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the rise in cyber threats and increased vulnerability of business networks are also expected to lead to an increase in business focus on application security

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028, owing to rapid advancements in the internet of things, cloud computing, and IT infrastructure. This has led organizations in the region to adopt DevSecOps solutions and services

