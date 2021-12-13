English Finnish

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION COMPANY RELEASE 13 DECEMBER 2021 1:30 pm EET

Next Games Corp.: Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022



Next Games Corporation will publish its financial reports in 2022 as follows:



• Financial Statement Bulletin for financial year 2021 on Friday 25 February, 2022

• Half-year report for January-June 2022 on Friday 19 August, 2022



Next Games’ Annual Report 2021 is scheduled to be published during the calendar week 11, 2022 at the latest.



Next Games’ Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 28 April, 2022.



Next Games’ Investor calendar can be found on the company’s website at www.nextgames.com/investors



Additional information:



Saara Bergström

Chief Communications Officer

+358 (0) 50 483 3896

press@nextgames.com

Certified Adviser: Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, puh. +358 (0) 50 520 4098

About Next Games



Next Games is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefine the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Next Games works on multiple new games based on beloved global IP’s, including Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales based on Netflix’s hit 80s horror drama series. www.nextgames.com



