Global Acne Market Report 2021-2025 & 2030 with Focus on Retinoids, Antibiotics, Salicylic Acid, Benzoyl Peroxide

The global acne market is expected to grow from $4.03 billion in 2020 to $4.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.2%. The market is expected to reach $4.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.4%.

Major players in the acne drugs market are Allergan, Galderma S.A., Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.



The market covered in this report is segmented by type into inflammatory acne, non-inflammatory acne; by end user into hospitals & clinics, pharmacies & drug stores, ambulatory surgical centres; by therapeutic class into retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide.



Acne is a major problem worldwide, close to 90% of people suffer from some sort of acne. In America alone, close to 12 million people suffer from a severe acne problem, that can lead to scarring of the skin if left untreated, as a result many people purchase Acne care drugs and products.



Combination therapy is the latest trend in the acne market. Combination therapy is the process of combining two drugs with different mechanisms of action, such combinations of medication have a better efficacy and adherence when compared with monotherapy (the use of only a single drug by itself).

The combination of a topical retinoid drug, which unclogs the pores, along with an antimicrobial drug, which is used to treat an infection is being used to treat acne. Example of combination therapy includes: Epiduo, Acanya, Ziana and Benzamycin produced by Galderma, Allergan, Medicis and Atrix respectively.



The stringent regulations concerning the usage of drugs to treat Acne has an impact on the acne drugs market. The regulations have become stringent due to the various side-effects and adverse events caused during the course of treatment.

Recently in India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has issued a warning regarding the safety guidelines concerning the use of the oral drug, Isotretinoin. The CDSCO has directed the State and Union Territories' drugs controllers to check the labeling of Isotretinoin drug and make the end users aware of the serious birth defects the drug may cause.

Further, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) for Dermatology and Allergy has recommended that the drug should be sold only on the prescription of a dermatologist, manufacturers should provide a package insert in local languages and the retail chemists should maintain the details of retail sale of the drug. Hence, these strict guidelines and regulations would impact the growth of acne drugs market.



An increase in the disposable income of people is one of the major drivers in the acne market. An increase in the disposable income is usually due to an improved economy leading to increased wages and salaries boosting healthcare expenditure. Rise in disposable income increased expenditure on facial care products is expected to continue, thereby driving the market in the forecast period.



The presence of alternatives for acne treatment is one of the restraint on the acne drugs market. Due to availability of multiple alternatives, patients tends to choose one amongst many options on the basis of price, side effects, duration and many more. This increases the competition and hence, the competition cuts down a significant portion of business for the acne drugs market.

For example, some of the alternatives for the acne treatment apart from acne drugs are Ayurveda, home remedy, laser and photodynamic therapy and extraction of whiteheads and blackheads using special tools like needles and forceps.



