New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Retail 2.0" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189909/?utm_source=GNW





Consumers’ rapid adoption of technology has completely changed shopping behavior, from high street brick-and-mortar shoppers to mobile-first social media shoppers.This fundamental shift in consumer behavior has compelled retailers to evolve more aggressively from physical to digital channels, thereby accelerating the advent of new business models.



The analyst expects retail to continue down this evolutionary path, incorporating emerging bricks-and-clicks business models such as pop-up stores, virtual stores, interactive kiosks, and online hypermarkets.Retail will become completely self-service-based, frictionless, and omnipresent as companies introduce more digital touch points to consumers.



Technology will support customers during the entire shopping process: making a purchase decision (advanced customer analytics), finding the right store (location intelligence), experiencing the products (digital reality), and paying for chosen items (e.g., mPayments, NFC, digital wallets).This study explores Retail 2.0 for the period 2020 to 2030, offering insights into market measurements, drivers and restraints, major transformation shifts, business model evolution, and critical growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189909/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________