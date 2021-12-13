Global Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market Report 2021: Increased Adoption Of Digital Out-of-Home Advertisements & Instagrammable Billboards - Forecast to 2025 & 2030

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global billboard and outdoor advertising market reached a value of nearly $23,363.1 million in 2020, having increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to reach $33,538.1 million in 2025. The global billboard and outdoor advertising market is expected to reach $41,593.9 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4%.
Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid economic growth in emerging markets, rise of globalization, rise in transit advertising and rapid technology development. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were Increasing spend on alternative advertising mediums, fluctuating prices and skilled workforce shortages.
Going forward, rising adoption of programmatic digital display advertisements, increasing infrastructural developments and rising urbanization will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the billboard and outdoor advertising market in the future include high volatility in pricing of OOH advertising, high preferences towards direct marketing, stringent regulations and outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The billboard and outdoor advertising market is segmented by type into billboard, street furniture, transit and others. The billboard market was the largest segment of the billboard and outdoor advertising market segmented by type, accounting for 43.1% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the street furniture segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the billboard and outdoor advertising market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2020-2025.
The billboard market is further segmented by type into painted billboards, digital billboards, multi-purpose billboards, mobile billboards and others. The digital billboards market was the largest segment of the billboard market segmented by type, accounting for 32.9% of the total in 2020 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the billboard market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2020-2025.
The billboard and outdoor advertising market is also segmented by platform into static and digital. The static market was the largest segment of the billboard and outdoor advertising market segmented by platform, accounting for 56.9% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the digital segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the billboard and outdoor advertising market segmented by platform, at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2020-2025.
The billboard and outdoor advertising market is also segmented by end-user industry into vehicle industry, food & beverage industry, commercial and personal services, consumer goods, health and medical industry and others. The others market was the largest segment of the billboard and outdoor advertising market segmented by end-user industry, accounting for 46.0% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the vehicle industry segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the billboard and outdoor advertising market segmented by end-user industry, at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2020-2025.
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global billboard and outdoor advertising market, accounting for 46.5% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the billboard and outdoor advertising market will be Eastern Europe and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.1% and 11.7% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East, and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.4% and 9.8% respectively, during 2020-2025.
The billboard and outdoor advertising market is relatively fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 44.51% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include JCDecaux SA, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., Lamar Advertising Company, Focus Media Information Technology Co., Ltd., OUTFRONT Media Inc. and others.
Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market Characteristics
Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market Trends and Strategies
- Increased Adoption Of Digital Out-of-Home Advertisements (DOOH)
- Growing Demand For Interactive OOH Advertising
- Artificial Intelligence In Outdoor Advertising
- Augmented Reality In Outdoor Advertising
- Rising Demand For Mobile Integration In Out-of-Home Advertising
- Rising Storytelling Concept
- Instagrammable Billboards
- Large Number Of Strategic Partnerships
- Personalization In Outdoor Advertising
Market Definition
Market Segmentation By Type
- Billboard
- Transit
- Street Furniture
- Others
Market Segmentation By Platform
- Static
- Digital
Market Segmentation By End-User Industry
- Food & Beverage Industry
- Vehicle Industry
- Health and Medical Industry
- Commercial and Personal Services
- Consumer Goods
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- JCDecaux SA
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
- Lamar Advertising Company
- Focus Media Information Technology Co., Ltd.
- OUTFRONT Media Inc.
- Stroer SE & Co. KGaA
- Global Media & Entertainment Limited
- APG|SGA SA
- MRG Enterprise Inc.
- Hashi Media
- Kesion Co. ltd.
- BroadSign International LLC
- Daktronics Inc.
- TOM Group Limited
- APG SGA
- Mozmene
- Talon Outdoor Ltd
- Zo Digital
- oOh!media Limited
- The Times Group
- Eye Media LLC
- WA Logistik GmbH
- DSM Deutsche Stadte Medien GmbH
- Wall GmbH
- MOPLAK Medien Service GmbH
- BlowUP Media GmbH
- Externa Spa
- Boca SRL
- Europe Media SRL
- Esotas SRL
- Exterion Media Group
- AVIP Italia
- Ocean Outdoor Limited
- Mediakom SRL
- RMAA Group
- Transit Media Group
- SUN OOH Media
- IDEAcomm
- Ad Board Media
- Phil-O-Media
- Media Motion
- MK OOH media
- Interbus
- Rain Group
- News Outdoor Group
- Agora Media Group
- RTM Ukraine
- Screen Media
- Metropolis Media
- Lamar Advertising Co.
- Intersection
- M&C Saatchi F&Q
- Mindo
- Dim & Canzian
- Mokeka Publicidade
- Noble Digital
- Globo Alvarez y Asos
- 9th Wonder
- SmartcomCorp
- Wave Media
- Posterscope
- Hills Advertising L.L.C.
- Leads Dubai
- Brand Me Advertising
- Pikasso and Backlite Media
- Global Out of Home Media
- Alliance Media
- Insight Outdoor
- Tractor Outdoor
