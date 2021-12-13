Global Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market Report 2021: Increased Adoption Of Digital Out-of-Home Advertisements & Instagrammable Billboards - Forecast to 2025 & 2030

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global billboard and outdoor advertising market reached a value of nearly $23,363.1 million in 2020, having increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to reach $33,538.1 million in 2025. The global billboard and outdoor advertising market is expected to reach $41,593.9 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid economic growth in emerging markets, rise of globalization, rise in transit advertising and rapid technology development. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were Increasing spend on alternative advertising mediums, fluctuating prices and skilled workforce shortages.

Going forward, rising adoption of programmatic digital display advertisements, increasing infrastructural developments and rising urbanization will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the billboard and outdoor advertising market in the future include high volatility in pricing of OOH advertising, high preferences towards direct marketing, stringent regulations and outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



The billboard and outdoor advertising market is segmented by type into billboard, street furniture, transit and others. The billboard market was the largest segment of the billboard and outdoor advertising market segmented by type, accounting for 43.1% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the street furniture segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the billboard and outdoor advertising market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2020-2025.



The billboard market is further segmented by type into painted billboards, digital billboards, multi-purpose billboards, mobile billboards and others. The digital billboards market was the largest segment of the billboard market segmented by type, accounting for 32.9% of the total in 2020 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the billboard market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2020-2025.



The billboard and outdoor advertising market is also segmented by platform into static and digital. The static market was the largest segment of the billboard and outdoor advertising market segmented by platform, accounting for 56.9% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the digital segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the billboard and outdoor advertising market segmented by platform, at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2020-2025.



The billboard and outdoor advertising market is also segmented by end-user industry into vehicle industry, food & beverage industry, commercial and personal services, consumer goods, health and medical industry and others. The others market was the largest segment of the billboard and outdoor advertising market segmented by end-user industry, accounting for 46.0% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the vehicle industry segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the billboard and outdoor advertising market segmented by end-user industry, at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2020-2025.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global billboard and outdoor advertising market, accounting for 46.5% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the billboard and outdoor advertising market will be Eastern Europe and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.1% and 11.7% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East, and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.4% and 9.8% respectively, during 2020-2025.



The billboard and outdoor advertising market is relatively fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 44.51% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include JCDecaux SA, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., Lamar Advertising Company, Focus Media Information Technology Co., Ltd., OUTFRONT Media Inc. and others.



Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market Characteristics

Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market Trends and Strategies



Increased Adoption Of Digital Out-of-Home Advertisements (DOOH)

Growing Demand For Interactive OOH Advertising

Artificial Intelligence In Outdoor Advertising

Augmented Reality In Outdoor Advertising

Rising Demand For Mobile Integration In Out-of-Home Advertising

Rising Storytelling Concept

Instagrammable Billboards

Large Number Of Strategic Partnerships

Personalization In Outdoor Advertising

Market Definition

Market Segmentation By Type

Billboard

Transit

Street Furniture

Others

Market Segmentation By Platform

Static

Digital

Market Segmentation By End-User Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Vehicle Industry

Health and Medical Industry

Commercial and Personal Services

Consumer Goods

Others

