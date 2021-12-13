Global $64.12 Billion Starch Derivatives (Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysates, Cyclodextrin) Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global starch derivatives market is expected to grow from $52.13 billion in 2020 to $55.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.99%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for processed food. The market is expected to reach $64.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.55%.



The starch derivatives market consists of sales of starch derivatives by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture starch derivatives. A starch derivative is defined as modified starch, prepared by chemically processing inhabitant starch to alter its qualities. It is used for flocculation, adhesion, acid stability, process tolerance advancement, pH stability enhancement and shear stability in various industries.



North America was the largest region in the starch derivatives market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing costs have a negative impact on the growth of the starch derivatives market in the forecast period. This rise in raw material costs of natural sources like wheat, cassava, corn, and rice impact the manufacturing costs of starch derivatives, thus increasing overall product cost. The increase in raw material prices is expected to be a restraint in the starch derivatives market.

Technological advancements in the starch derivatives market is shaping the industry by increasing the shelf life of the product. With the development of latest technologies and advanced experiments in the food and beverage industry the integration of starch derivatives across different sectors is expanding.

For example, in March 2020, Tate & Lyle, a UK-based provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, announced the addition of CLARIA Clean Label Starches to its line with the launch of Claria Everlast. Claria Everlast is an innovative clean label starch that produces superior shelf stability which helps maintain food quality, particularly under severe storage temperatures.

In another instance, in November 2020, Germany based food production company, Beneo, launched the first-ever instant functional rice starch which helps manufacturers produce clean label food preparations, such as cold processed sauces, dressings, dairy desserts and bakery fillings. The starch also provides stability during the entire shelf life of a retail product



The growing demand for convenience and processed food is expected to fuel the growth of the starch derivatives market in the forecast period. Convenience food and processed food is a tertiary packaged food or food that is intended to reduce consumer time in the kitchen, lower expenses related to wastage, and minimize costs by economies of scale.

Over the years, starch derivatives have appeared as a key successful environmentally friendly product, acting as a binding and gelling agent. There has been a significant rise in the demand for starch throughout the food and beverage sector due to rising sugar values. For instance, the global processed snacks market is expected to increase from $96.9 billion in 2020 to $142.0 billion by 2025. Therefore, the growing demand for convenience and processed food drives the growth of the starch derivatives market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Starch Derivatives Market Characteristics



3. Starch Derivatives Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Starch Derivatives



5. Starch Derivatives Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Starch Derivatives Historic Market, 2015-2020, Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Starch Derivatives Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Starch Derivatives Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Starch Derivatives Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

Glucose syrup

Modified starch

Maltodextrin

Hydrolysates

Cyclodextrin

6.2. Global Starch Derivatives Market, Segmentation By Raw Material, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

Corn

Cassava

Potato

Wheat

Others

6.3. Global Starch Derivatives Market, Segmentation By Form, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

Dry

Liquid

6.4. Global Starch Derivatives Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

Binder

Thickener and Stabilizer

Sweetener

Lustering Agent

Powdering Agent

Fish Culture Feed

Expanded Feed

Caking Agent

Dehumidification Agent

Others

6.5. Global Starch Derivatives Market, Segmentation By End User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

Food and Beverage

Medical Industry

Chemical Industry

Personal Care and Hygiene Industry

Paper and Pulp Industry

Others

7. Starch Derivatives Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Starch Derivatives Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

7.2. Global Starch Derivatives Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion



Companies Mentioned

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

Roquette Freres

Beneo

Penford Corporation

Stern-wywiol Gruppe

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

Grain Processing Corporation

Tereos

Emsland-Starke Gmbh

Agrana Investment Corp.

Gulshan Polyols

Fooding Company Limited

Foodchem International Corporation

Molinos Juan Semino SA

JP & SB International

Gujarat Ambuja Export

ShreeGluco Biotech Private Ltd

Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd.

Jay Sardar Starch & Gum Consultant

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

Ambuja Exports Ltd

Daymer Ingredients Limited

VIMAL PPCE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1e9h20