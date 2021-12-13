Global Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $34.47 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4% - Long-term Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major players in the wastewater treatment equipment market are Suez, 3M, GE Water, Culligan International Company, and DOW Water & Process Solutions.



The global wastewater treatment equipment market is expected to grow from $28.24 billion in 2020 to $29.42 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The market is expected to reach $34.47 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.



The wastewater treatment equipment market consists of sales of wastewater treatment equipment and related services. Wastewater treatment equipment is used to treat solid, liquid, gaseous or radioactive substances, remediation and processing of effluent wastewater and waste matter from households, businesses and other organizations.

Wastewater carries a mixture of suspended or dissolved solid wastes or effluents from residential, agricultural or industrial areas. The wastewater treatment equipment includes water filtration equipment, membrane equipment, thermal distillation equipment and evaporators, and disinfection equipment.



The wastewater treatment equipment market covered in this report is segmented by equipment into filtration equipment, membrane equipment, thermal distillation equipment and evaporators, disinfection equipment. It is also segmented by application into municipal, industrial; by process into primary, secondary, tertiary and by texture into smooth, textured.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The wastewater treatment equipment market is being restrained by high installation and operational costs of the equipment, leading to indirect investment. The wastewater treatment apparatus is equipped with sophisticated programmable logic controller (PLC) system and instrumentation system that increase the overall equipment costs and energy consumption costs.

Further, the high energy consumption of wastewater treatment equipment leads to a high cost of operation and maintenance due to large amount of sludge generated. For instance, most wastewater generated in Sri Lanka is untreated, with about 65.3 million liters/day of domestic wastewater left untreated in the capital city of Colombo.

According to a report by Black & Veatch on Wastewater industry, managing capital costs and operational costs are the major challenges of the wastewater industry. Also, according to a report by the UN (United Nations) on water quality, 80% of sewage in developing countries is discharged untreated directly into water bodies and industries across the world dump an estimated 300-400 MT of polluted waste in water bodies every year in order to reduce treatment costs.

For instance, in Finland an initial investment of 7000 to 10000 euros is required to install a modern on-site wastewater treatment plant. Further, the operating costs for the same are also high as they comprise of the chemical, electricity and service agreement cost.



The increasing use of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors is the latest trend in the wastewater treatment equipment market. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of physical devices that communicate over internet. The environmental sensors measure pollution causing particles in air and water, thereby monitoring air or water quality.

It also senses radiations and hazardous chemicals in the environment. A majority of the organizations that function in the water industry depend on the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems to monitor the water distribution systems. The use of IoT in water systems uses smart sensors that detect information about the water quality, temperature changes, pressure changes and potentially any chemical leaks.

For instance, companies in the water treatment industry such as Biz4solutions company, are providing innovative solutions for effective waste water management and water testing analytics through IoT systematic water management in order to manage water recycling, reduce the amount of water leakages, and efficiently manage wastewater.



The wastewater treatment equipment market is being driven by a rapidly increasing disposal of the wastewater from the industrial as well as residential sector. High quantity of wastewater being disposed is increasing the necessity to treat the water using wastewater treatment equipment.



