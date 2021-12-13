atai Life Sciences Has Been Selected for Addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced it has been selected for addition to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective as of market open on Monday, December 20, 2021. The NBI is a stock market index made up of securities of Nasdaq-listed companies classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either Biotechnology or Pharmaceuticals which also meet other eligibility criteria.



The NBI is widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Exchange traded funds (ETFs) that track the NBI include the ProShares Ultra NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (BIB), ProShares UltraShort NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (BIS), Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF (SBIO), and iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB), among others.

The NBI constituent basket has grown from 100 at the beginning of 2010 to 274 companies today. In terms of market capitalization for the overall group of companies in the NBI, the average was $5.7Bn, while the weighted average was $43.9 billion.

Companies listed in the NBI must be classified as Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals by ICB (FTSE Russell’s Industry Classification Benchmark); have a minimum market capitalization of $200MM; demonstrate an average daily trading volume of at least 100,000 shares; and must be Nasdaq-listed. The index is modified market capitalization-weighted such that constituents are capped at 8% (for the top 5) and at 4% (for the remaining) at each quarterly index rebalance; the entire index is reviewed and reconstituted annually in December.

“We are proud to be included in the prestigious Nasdaq Biotechnology Index,” said Florian Brand, CEO and Co-Founder of atai Life Sciences. “Since our IPO in June, we have continued to make good progress against our clinical milestones. Being part of this index enables us to reach new audiences and further amplifies our vision: to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life."

For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index visit www.nasdaq.com.

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. atai was founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately heal mental health disorders.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. atai has offices in New York, London, and Berlin. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “initiate,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “potentially,” “preliminary,” “likely,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things: continued investor confidence in atai’s platform and its potential to serve the growing mental health crisis; the success, cost and timing of development of our product candidates; and our business strategy and plans. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including without limitation the important factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our final prospectus, dated June 17, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act, and in our other filings with the SEC, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, performance, or achievements reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Contact Information

Media Contact:

Camilla Dormer

VP, Communications

Email: camilla@atai.life

Investor Contact:

Chad Messer

VP, Investor Relations

Email: chad@atai.life