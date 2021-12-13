The global virology specimen collectionmarket is projected to reach USD 5.4billion by 2026 from USD 5.6billion in 2021, at a CAGR of -0.6%

New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virology Specimen Collection Market by Product, Sample Type, Region-Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190077/?utm_source=GNW





The viral transport media segment accounted for the highest growth rate in thevirology specimen collectionmarket, by product, during the forecast period

Thevirology specimen collectionmarket is segmented into test blood collection kits specimen collection tubes, swabs and viral transport media based on product.In 2020, the viral transport mediasegment accounted for the highest growth rate in the virology specimen collectionmarket.



Rising number of blood donations is the major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.



The blood samples segmentaccounted for the highest growth rate in the virology specimen collectionmarket, by sample type, during the forecast period

The virology specimen collectionmarket is segmented into blood, nasopharyngeal, nasal, throat, cervical and oral based on sample type. In 2020, the blood sample segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the virology specimen collectionmarket.Rising prevalence of viral diseases and emergence of newer pathogens is themajor factor contributing to the growth of this segment.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing regionin virology specimen collectionmarket

The global virology specimen collectionmarket is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Factors such as the rising number of blood donationsare driving the growth of the virology specimen collectionmarket in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%,and Tier 3 -30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18% and Rest of the World – 10%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Quidel Corporation (US)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Trinity Biotech (Ireland)

• Titan Biotech, Ltd. (India)

• Diasorin SA (Italy)

• Vircell S.L. (Spain)

• Copan Italia S.p.A. (Italy)

• Puritan Medical Products, Co. (Guilford, ME)

• Hardy Diagnostics (US).



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global virology specimen collectionmarket.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product,sample type and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall virology specimen collectionmarket and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190077/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________