OrthoPediatrics Corp. Continued Double-Diamond Support of International Pediatric Orthopaedic Symposium (IPOS)

WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced its continued support as a Double-Diamond sponsor of the International Pediatric Orthopaedic Symposium (IPOS), which took place December 7 – 11 in Orlando, Florida. Over 400 pediatric orthopedic surgeons attended the meeting. IPOS, a branch of the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America (POSNA), is a leading educational meeting for pediatric orthopedic surgeons.



David Bailey, President and CEO of OrthoPediatrics, commented, “It was great to be back in Orlando for the 17th Annual IPOS meeting! We are fortunate to be able to re-connect with our surgeon customers through in-person meetings. It is evident that there is no substitute for the hands-on learning and fellowship we experienced together this past week in Florida. Our continued strong partnership with POSNA is something I am particularly proud of, and we are excited to continue advancing the field of pediatric orthopedic surgery together.”

The meeting started with an industry-sponsored pre-course led by four faculty surgeons, giving surgical residents and fellows tips and tricks to improve their surgical skills. Additionally, the Company hosted four workshop sessions. Covered topics included techniques for pediatric deformity correction, orthopedic trauma, non-fusion options for scoliosis and the treatment of neuromuscular scoliosis.

The Company also highlighted its growing portfolio of pediatric-specific technology at its exhibit booth – featuring ApiFix and 7D Flash Intraoperative Navigation. OrthoPediatrics is the exclusive distributor of the 7D technology in children’s hospitals in the U.S. through a unique partnership with SeaSpine.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 37 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States.

Investor Contacts

Matt Bacso, CFA

Gilmartin Group

Matt.bacso@gilmartinir.com