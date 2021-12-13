Cullinan Oncology to Provide Clinical Update for CLN-081 in NSCLC EGFR Exon 20 Patients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology therapies, will provide a clinical update on CLN-081 during a webinar on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET.



During the webinar, Cullinan’s team will review updated safety and efficacy data from an ongoing Phase 1/2a trial evaluating CLN-081 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients harboring Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations whose disease has progressed on or after prior therapy.

CLN-081 Clinical Update Webinar Information

Participants can register for the webinar through the events section on Cullinan’s investor website. An archived recording of the live audio webcast will be available on Cullinan’s website for approximately 30 days.

About CLN-081



CLN-081 is an orally available, irreversible EGFR inhibitor that selectively targets cells expressing EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations while sparing cells expressing wild type EGFR. Cullinan is evaluating various doses of CLN-081 in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with NSCLC harboring exon 20 mutations whose disease has progressed on or after prior therapy.

About Cullinan Oncology



Cullinan Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a diversified pipeline of targeted therapeutic candidates across multiple modalities in order to bring important medicines to cancer patients. The Company’s strategy is to source innovation through both internal discovery efforts and external collaborations, focusing on advanced stage assets with novel technology platforms and differentiated mechanisms. Learn more about Cullinan at www.cullinanoncology.com.

