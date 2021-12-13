Troy Rosasco of Hansen & Rosasco, LLP Named a New York Mass Torts Super Lawyer

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troy Rosasco of Hansen & Rosasco, LLP has been named a New York Mass Torts Super Lawyer for 2021. Troy practices exclusively in the area of 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund claims and his law firm has offices in both Manhattan and Long Island. You can reach him at (855) 353-4907 and 911cancerclaim.com.

An honor bestowed only on those who undergo a rigorous selection process, Super Lawyer status is limited to less than five percent of attorneys who practice in specified areas of law. With its patented multiphase selection process, Super Lawyers uses both peer nominations as well as independent research to find the true standouts of the legal profession.

Every Super Lawyers candidate is evaluated based on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Such indicators include professional activities, experience, education and employment background, and scholarly contributions. This is the fifth consecutive year Troy was selected as a Super Lawyer.

The legal profession recognizes Troy Rosasco as one of the leading 9/11 attorneys in the county. Mr. Rosasco attended Cornell University and St. John's University School of Law. He has been working with 9/11 victims and their families for more than two decades and has written and lectured extensively on the process of helping 9/11 victims obtain compensation for their losses.

He is a nationally recognized attorney that has appeared on various news networks, including NBC News, Fox News, and ABC News, and has been quoted in the New York Times, the New York Law Journal, the New York Daily News, and Newsday.

Hansen & Rosasco, LLP is a New York law firm that focuses its practice on helping people who have developed illnesses because of the tragic events of September 11, 2001. They represent the rights of a wide variety of clients, including downtown Manhattan workers, teachers, students, first responders, firefighters, police officers, construction workers, EMTs, cleanup workers, and others.

Medical professionals have linked exposure to the 9/11 toxic dust to various health conditions, including breathing and digestive issues and over 70 types of cancer.

Prospective clients can find out if they are eligible for compensation by calling the firm at (855) 353-4907. Calls are answered 24/7.

